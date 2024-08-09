How to dress when it’s hot and humid – as temperatures soar again

Dressing for humidity is a totally different ball game when it comes to dressing in the heat. The feel of clinging clothes, sweaty hair and uncomfortable waistbands can make a day walking around town feel like torture.

So, whether you’re waltzing around Paris or staying put for Britain’s weekend heatwave, here’s a list of staples that will take you from dawn to dusk in the humidity without leaving you zapped of energy.

Blister-free sandals

If your day involves roaming around old cobbled streets, you’ll want an unrestrictive sandal with a comfortable sole. Slip-on styles like sliders, mules and flip-flops create friction on your foot making them a recipe for blister disaster. Anything with a thin sole will absorb the heat of the pavement and won’t offer enough cushioning for a day of walking.

Anything with an adjustable strap will come in handy when your feet swell in the heat. Steer clear of sandals made of vegan leather or suede, as these synthetic materials don’t react well with sweat and moisture and can start to smell. Durable polyester can withstand dust, sand and grime and can be rinsed off without compromising their look.

OluKai Tiare Strappy Women’s Leather Strappy Sandals, £130

Teva Midform Universal Canvas Sandals – Green, £45 (was £65), Office

Lightweight linen

The key to keeping cool and comfortable in humid weather is natural fibres. Linen is an all-natural fabric made of flax fibres spun into yarn. Unlike other materials, linen often has an open weave which makes it breathable and perfect for high-humidity in a city or the countryside.

Despite absorbing the moisture, linen dries very quickly, ensuring you’re not left with any unfortunate sweat patches. From linen button downs, to floaty shorts and lightweight dresses: linen is a wardrobe summer staple. Opting for light and neutral colours will also help keep you cool while not highlighting any sweat (avoid heather grey and bright bold hues for this).

Nobody’s Child Blue Tessa Tie Front Top, £45

Wrap London Garment-Dyed Linen Wide-Leg Trousers, £79 (was £139)

Zara 100% Linen Midi Dress, £49.99

Anti-chafing undergarments

Being comfortable all day starts before you get fully dressed. Underwear can make a huge difference when regulating your body temperature and preventing rubbing, chaffing or sweat patches.

Cotton is good, but fabrics such as modal, a textile made from beech tree pulp, is more breathable and fantastic for absorbing sweat. A surprising material to look out for is wool. Not the chunky knits that spring to mind, but a merino wool blend naturally regulates temperature and is antimicrobial, making it particularly good at battling odours.

Underwear styles such as briefs or boy shorts are a must if your day requires a lot of walking to prevent chaffing and anything riding up. Ensure you opt for nude that can go under any colour of clothing – white and black can often be more noticeable even under the same shade.

Bella Bodies Coolfit Everyday Anti Chafing Shorts, £12.95

M&S 2pk Anti-Chafe Shorts, £20

One-and-done dresses

A hot weather hero is undoubtedly the dress. They allow air to flow around the legs and don’t constrict you at the waist. Fabrics such as silk, linen, cotton, viscose, and lyocell are great for hot and humid climates.

Look out for design features like leg slits, adjustable waist-ties and loose capped sleeves, as they offer extra breathability and manoeuvrability if you’re walking or climbing stairs.

H&M Belted Midi Dress – Dark Khaki Green, £37.99

& Other Stories Tiered Maxi Dress, £59 (was £97)

Slip-on sneakers

If your weekend involves more active participation, a sandal just won’t cut it, and a closed-toe shoe is often preferable if you haven’t had time to run to the pedicurist.

For hot and humid weather, woven footwear or sneakers that are made with mesh help your feet to breathe. A white sneaker is a great choice as it reflects the light and goes with pretty much every outfit. Slip-on sneakers have fewer rigid design details, meaning there’s less probability of parts digging in and causing blisters. Be sure to test your footwear before a long day of walking so that there’s no added dampener to your day.

Aerosoles Brighton Slip-On Sneaker – Sand Raffia, £58.60 (was £96.29), Nordstrom

Keen Womens Uneek 03 Sandals, £88 (was £110), Cotswold Outdoor