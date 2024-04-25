How to follow in Beyoncé’s footsteps and wear the cowboy look

Beyoncé has a long history of impeccable style moments, but none have been quite as notable as her most recent cowboy-chic wardrobe. Following the release of her 8th studio album, Cowboy Carter, last month, TikTok has been awash with ‘cowboy core’ fashion that the style set can’t get enough of.

Although the aesthetic may seem slightly garish if you’re used to a more minimalist look, there are countless ways to channel the look in your capsule wardrobe that will suit your personal style.

1. Double denim

The Canadian tuxedo is one of the most divisive ensembles out there, but when done right, it can be unbeatably chic.

The key to keeping your look cohesive instead of messy is to stick to the same hues of denim to give a uniform, one-piece feel.

An oversized dark denim shirt and matching pair of straight-leg jeans is a both cool and comfortable outfit, and both pieces can be styled separately with countless different basics for numerous occasions.

Scamp & Dude Indigo Denim Split Front Maxi Skirt, £85

2. Cowboy boots

Another aspect of the trend that can be toned down or worn with any number of outfits is a sturdy pair of cowboy boots.

Western boots have been a growing trend in recent years and the look is showing no signs of slowing down in 2024 – so now is the perfect time to invest in a pair if you haven’t already.

To make a real statement, a knee-high pair of cowboy boots will make even the most basic looks feel trendy. Or for comfortable, casual wear that you can rely on, a subtle brown ankle pair will get years worth of wear in your wardrobe.

Dune London Prickly Boots, Black, £200

3. Levi’s jeans

Beyoncé specifically mentions Levi’s jeans on her album, so it’s only natural that they are part of the perfect cowboy look. The easiest style to embrace on a budget, you can find countless pairs of Levi’s for bargain prices on sites like eBay and Vinted.

This also speaks to their timeless appeal – they are just as in style now as they were in the Nineties. Plus, if you decide to move away from cowboy style down the line, you can continue to wear your Levi’s without consequence.

But you don’t have to invest in only Levi’s to get the look. Any high street jeans in a flared silhouette, or in a lightly distressed hue, will do the job perfectly.

M&S High Waisted Crease Front Slim Flare Jeans, £39.50

4. Fringing

Another look that rolls around in the trend cycles, fringing has a distinctly cowboy feel that has found mainstream favour. A fringed leather jacket is an effortlessly cool item to add to your outerwear arsenal, or you can rock two trends in one with some western boots with fringe detailing.

For a more wearable take on the look you can wear year-round, fringed and tasselled knitwear has timeless appeal. Try out the look with a darker colour and graduate to bolder hues once you feel ready to fully embrace it.

Roman Black Embellished Fringe Poncho, £35 (was £40)

5. Cowboy hat

The boldest way to channel the cowboy trend is with a cowboy hat itself. This is a style that not everyone will feel like they can pull off, but Beyoncé goes to show just how good they can look when worn with confidence.

If you’re thinking about trying a cowboy hat for the first time, an occasion like a festival presents the ideal opportunity to experiment with the silhouette before incorporating it into further ensembles.

Oliver Bonas Gold Metallic Natural Cowboy Hat, £28