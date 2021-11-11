How to get the après-ski look at home – even if you’re not hitting the slopes

It’s that time of year again: there’s a permanent chill in the air and you need to put some serious thought into layers.

Wearing multiple thermals at once isn’t always the chicest of feelings, but luckily there are plenty of wintry trends to keep you warm – whilst also looking good.

Once again, the alpine vibe is big this year, even if many of us might be forgoing an actual snowy skiing holiday. After all, après-ski is often a whole lot more fun than hitting the slopes, and who said you can’t recreate this at home?

Whether looking for new clothes or wanting to style what’s already in your wardrobe, here are the key winter trends to get that après-ski look…

The knitted jumpers

The internet blew up when we got a first look at House Of Gucci, in cinemas at the end of November. One of the first pictures was of Adam Driver and Lady Gaga as Patrizia and Maurizio Gucci – her in a fluffy white hat and him in a chunky cream knit.

Fans went wild over the statement jumper – much like they did over Chris Evans’ cable-knit sweater in the 2019 movie Knives Out. It goes to show: you just can’t go wrong with a thick knitted jumper – and cream cable-knit styles will never go out of fashion.

(Zara/PA)

Zara Pointelle Sweater, £27.99

Monsoon Ida Cable Cowl Neck Jumper in Ivory, £60; Wendy Wide Leg Trousers in Natural, £55

The comfy trousers

Loungewear had something of a renaissance during the first lockdown of 2020, and safe to say it’s still going strong. Now, our wardrobes are just as full of elasticated waists and slippers as they are of high heels and tight trousers, and who can blame us?

While your oldest, comfiest pair of trackies certainly have their time and place, this year has been all about ways to make your loungewear just as acceptable to wear outside of the house as inside. One of the biggest trends is for chic, knitted trousers. Don’t go for anything too skinny, but wide-legged and structured styles reign supreme. Bonus points if you wear a matching knitted top – it’s 2021’s answer to comfy power dressing.

(Monsoon/PA)

Monsoon Lounge Wide Leg Knit Trousers Grey, £55

(Long Tall Sally/PA)

Long Tall Sally Two Tone Rib Wide Leg Trouser, £20 (were £25), Very

The skintight tops

Who said under layers couldn’t be cool? Right now, t’s all about channelling your inner Bond villain – think black turtlenecks or neutral skintight tops.

Not only will they keep you warm underneath a fluffy jumper and puffer jacket, they’ll also look seriously sleek when you release yourself from all these outer layers. Wear them tucked into a pair of high-waisted trousers and you’re good to go.

(Zara/PA)

Zara Ribbed Knit Sweater in Black, £19.99

(John Lewis/PA)

John Lewis & Partners Heat Generating Thermal Roll Neck Top in Oatmeal, £18

The big jackets

Princess Diana skiing in 1993 (Martin Keene/PA)

Let’s face it: even if you’re not going skiing this season, chances are a big puffer jacket will still come in handy. Judging by Kristen Stewart playing the Princess of Wales in new movie Spencer, and Elizabeth Debicki currently filming her character for The Crown, we’re still obsessed with Diana’s style – and no one knew how to nail winter chic quite like her.

When skiing in Austria or Switzerland, Princess Diana opted for bulky puffer jackets in bright colours such reds or vibrant blues – and that’s still very much on trend today.

(ASOS/PA)

ASOS Design Curve Oversized Recycled Puffer Jacket in Red, £45

(Pretty Little Thing/PA)

Pretty Little Thing Yellow Unisex Pu Extreme Oversized Puffer Coat, £48 (was £80); Yellow Unisex Printed Joggers, £14 (were £22); Yellow Unisex Printed Oversized Hoodie, £16 (was £25)

The snuggly headgear

High fashion brands – from Anna Sui to Acne Studios – can’t get enough of fuzzy bucket hats. Once seen as something of a wacky accessory, these labels – along with trendsetters such as Dua Lipa and Rihanna – have helped bring the style into the mainstream.

Either lean into the intrinsic silliness of a furry bucket hat and choose pastel colours or leopard print styles, or make sure your hat matches everything, with black or neutral tones. Cutting-edge fashion trends don’t always tend to be practical – this is a rare one that will actually keep your head warm while looking on point.

(Oliver Bonas/PA)

Oliver Bonas Cream Soft Borg Bucket Hat, £25 [due November]

(Dune/PA)

Dune Frankee Reversible Bucket Hat in Black, £35