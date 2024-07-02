How to keep wearing your summer wardrobe when the weather turns

It was only a week ago that we were avidly looking up heatwave hacks and how to dress comfortably for the boiling temperatures. However, in true British fashion, the weather seems to have taken a cold and dreary turn.

But if, like many of us, you’re stubbornly unwilling to return to your autumnal garbs, here are five ways to style your summer clothes when the weather is five months behind…

1. Sleeveless knits and gilets

Sweater vests and gilets haven’t always had an air of cool to them. And thanks to designers such as Trussardi and Balenciaga, the sleeveless knit has seen a huge resurgence this summer alongside its outerwear confidant, the gilet.

Ordinarily equated with country attire, the gilet’s mainstream revamp this spring came down to North London-based designer, Damson Madder.

Incepted by outdoor brands such as Patagonia, North Face and Carhartt, the gilet has taken a slightly more feminine route this year as well, in quilted denims and ditsy florals. These styles are great layering pieces, adding warmth and lightness without bulking things up too much.

Damson Madder Arte Reversible Tie Gilet – Green Gingham, £85

Autograph Merino Wool With Cashmere Knitted Vest, £49.50, M&S

2. Swap sandals for boots

This may sound counter-intuitive when your aim is to keep wearing your summer wardrobe – but opting for boots instead of open-toed strappy shoes is your best bet for British weather.

From cowboy boots to Dr Martens to wellingtons (thanks to Kate Moss at Glastonbury), pairing practical footwear with feminine summer shorts is a great way to edge up your look whilst dressing pragmatically for the weather.

Steve Madden Beau Boot Brown Leather, £210

Hunter Original Short Wellington Boots – Black, £105, Very

3. Lightweight layers – the more the better

The precariousness of British summertime means you never know whether to leave the house with an umbrella, sunglasses or wellies (or all three, as is often the case). So, opting for a lightweight jacket, shirt and thin cardigans is a great way to ensure you won’t catch a chill – whilst easily being able to strip off if the sun suddenly appears.

An essential accessory for this look is of course a big bag to bundle all the layers into – when inevitably you have to take them all off after running for a bus on your commute. Luckily, the capacious tote (à la Succession) is still very much in vogue, and opting for rattan or raffia helps integrate that summer style.

Roman Navy Cotton Blend Cropped Stretch Trench Coat, £35 (was £65)

M&S Straw Tote Bag – Natural Mix, £45

4. Thermals aren’t just for winter

The thought of riffling through your drawers to dig out winter thermals is certainly not a welcome one in July. But having thermal basics on demand all-year-round is a British staple.

Layering a vest or leggings under linen trousers or an airy blouse will help regulate your body heat and keep you warm in your summer clothes once the weather turns.

5. Clothes clashing

With the weather becoming more and more erratic in recent years, combining clothes from different seasons has not only become the norm, but a fashion choice.

As seen on runways from Dior to Miu Miu, pairing an oversized jacket with summer shorts or a chunky knit with a slinky dress is a cool and casual way to make your warm-weather pieces work in the cold.

It might just mean not totally packing away your autumn and winter wardrobe when the seasons change, and keeping a few style staples handy for when you need them.

How to style your summer clothes when the weather turns (Victoria Jones/PA) ( PA Archive )