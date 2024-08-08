How to make hiking gear high-fashion

A boyfriend of Sex And The City’s Carrie Bradshaw once said, “Hiking is walking,” and since this revelation, the humble hike has become a beloved pastime among celebrities and students alike. The rise of “Gorpcore” has transformed hiking from a notoriously unfashionable hobby to a prominent zeitgeist of Gen Z fashion.

Gorpcore was a term coined back in 2017, likely inspired by the American expression “good ol’ raisins and peanuts”, which was used to describe trail mix – a snack that’s favoured by hikers. The fashion trend blends outdoor technical gear and urban street style to form a cool but practical ensemble.

Undoubtedly thanks to Covid 19, the number of people taking to the hills and mountains has increased by 40% since 2016. So, if you’re one of many indulging in a hike this summer, here’s how to combine fashion and function into your look.

How Gen Z have revolutionised hiking attire

The adoption of outdoor pursuits has boomed among all generations, but particularly Gen Z, as the desire to be immersed in a more raw and rugged landscape rocketed post-pandemic. “It’s giving an opportunity to create a more enriched life experience,” says Ben Watkiss, co-founder & CEO of Stubble & Co. “Gen Z are also more eco-conscious; with research showing a high preference within this peer group to invest in sustainable goods, which may play a contributing role in their interest being outside.”

This boom has meant hiking fashion has been revolutionised, with puffer jackets and hiking boots being reimagined by the likes of Balmain, Miu Miu and Brunello Cucinelli. Influencer Hannah da Silva, founder and creative director of Gorp Girls, says, “I think specifically Gen Z female-identifying persons have been huge pioneers in the shift to outdoor clothing.

“As more women got outside, we started to cater outdoor clothing to be something we wanted. Gen Z wanted outdoor clothing to fit into their already existing wardrobes, playing with more fun silhouettes and innovative ideas rather than the normal hiking clothes in beiges, blacks and greens that we grew up knowing.”

The prolific rise in outdoor pursuits has meant the traditional attire has become evidently outdated. “Many high-end fashion brands are jumping on the trend,” says Watkiss. “That’s not to say that it’s all about aesthetics – consumers are also looking for sustainable call outs, with the inclusion of third-party tech also being a big pull, incorporating smart and innovative fabrics.”

How to transform your wardrobe

While a hike on the face of it doesn’t seem to lend itself to glamorous fashion, with the right balance of practicality and aesthetics, one can curate a look that will impress even the most discerning woodland creatures.

“In summer I personally always opt for a hiking skort paired with a colourful bag and shoes,” says da Silva. “Black always works, but play with fun colours and silhouettes. We see less and less youth wearing traditional beige hiking trousers that zip off into shorts.”

When it comes to brands, forerunners of the style like Arc’teryx Veilance and Seniq are making hiking wardrobes cool again. Footwear from the likes of Salomon and Hoka use colour and functional materials in a way that traverses practical-wear and streetwear.

“Always think about the temperature, this can change dramatically – think warm, breathable fabrics and pack a hat if needed,” says Watkiss. “Versatile accessories that are multipurpose is also key.” Investing in more fun and expensive brands means your pieces don’t just have to be reserved for the trails.

Free People Morning Meadow Shorts, £78

Seniq Oasis Tank, £60

Sealskinz Scole Womens Waterproof Zipped Pocket 5-Panel Cap, £26.25

What to invest in

Whatever the weather, a key piece you must invest in is boots. “Performance footwear is key, with trail running and hiking brands such as Salomon, Hoka and On soaring,” says Alex Moore, buying manager at Cotswold Outdoor. For hiking and running footwear, it is recommended to go up one size, as to avoid heavy impact that leads to ingrown toenails.

If you are in England however, a versatile waterproof is a must. “Investing in one that can be later repaired can make it last a lifetime,” says Moore. “Look out for trusted performance-branded technologies, such as Gore-Tex, and heritage high-pile fleece for ultimate warmth and versatility.”

Other than your shoes, the last essential is your backpack, if you have comfortable and sturdy straps, the walk will be a lot more enjoyable. “Everything else doesn’t matter as much if you’re embarking on a moderate hike,” says da Silva. “Just be comfortable, have the right shoes and make sure you have a comfortable bag to carry any necessities.”

Salomon X Ultra 360 Edge Gore-Tex Women’s Hiking Shoes, £145

Rab Womens Downpour Plus 2.0 Jacket, £165, Cotswold Outdoor

Camelbak Mini M.U.L.E. Rucksack, £49.95 (was £60) Bike Tart