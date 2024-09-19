How to make your summer dresses work in autumn

With the right layering and autumnal accessories – not all hope is lost for your favourite summer dress this season.

Despite the clouds closing in, your frilly florals are more versatile than you think. From pastel maxis to breezy baby dolls, there’s still time to revive your go-to summer styles this September.

After all, a wardrobe staple can – and should – last longer than just one season. We here from leading stylists the best ways to wear your summer dresses this autumn.

How to layer correctly

When taking our dresses through to the cooler months, our first port of call is to layer as many knits over the piece as possible, but there’s more to it than that.

“The key to layering lies in incorporate a variety of textures such as velvet, suede, and wool,” says Sally Boddington, CEO of fashion boutique White Coco. “Additionally, selecting colours and accessories that reflect the mood of the season is essential.”

Adding in plum, taupe and espresso tones through your accessories can successfully make a white summer dress look like an autumn staple.

To make your ensemble versatile for the erratic British weather, ensure your layers are made from breathable fabrics. “Start with sleeveless or short-sleeved dresses made from a lightweight fabrics such as cotton or linen,” says Philips’ garment expert, Lamprini Fameli, “then add a lightweight cardigan and a slouchy blazer, if you’re commuting, for an office-appropriate look.”

Styling summer silhouettes

It’s not just your midi dresses that can work in autumn. If you’ve got a mini dress you’re not quite ready to part with – focus on balancing the silhouette with seasonal accessories.

“The aim is to strike a balance between style and comfort by ensuring sufficient coverage,” says Boddington. “Pair your mini dress with a chunky knit, sheer tights or knee-high boots for a sleek look.

“You can also layer a contrasting tank or rich-coloured knit over the dress, and complete the ensemble with statement gold jewellery to add a touch of warmth and sophistication.”

British fashion designer, Karen Millen OBE, says the secret lies in tailoring. “Sharply tailored pieces mean your frame is complimented. These sartorial silhouettes are very flattering and elongate your legs – so they’re great if you’re petite like me.”

Millen’s smart designs have been worn by the likes of The Princess of Wales and British MPs. By pairing your floaty summer dress with a sharply tailored trench or structured wool jacket smartens the look while adding warmth for the chillier months.

If you’re looking for sharp inspiration, Millen looks to Stella McCartney and Phoebe Philo, “They’re geared towards tailoring and quite androgynous designs,” says Millen, “I admire anyone that is a great cutter, because for me there, my go-to is sharp tailoring with a twist.”

Blending seasonal colours

Pairing your summer brights or vivid pastels with your autumn wardrobe can be a tricky task. “Opt for a tonal approach by pairing these lighter hues with deeper, richer tones to create a harmonious look,” says Boddington.

“Introduce autumnal textures like wool or suede, which will not only complement the colours, but also add depth and warmth to your outfit, ensuring it remains season appropriate.”

Millen says big colours for autumn/winter 2024 are rich and warm, “A lot of aubergines and burgundies, which for me, is a great alternative to the blacks that I wear.”

Styles to test

Rock Chick

Boddington says don’t be afraid to juxtapose accessories with your summer dress. “Toughen up your dress with a leather jacket, biker boots, and chunky silver accessories for an edgy, ‘indie sleaze’ feel.”

Boho Chic

If you’re transitioning your broderie Anglaise dresses into autumn, style the floaty number with a tasselled cardigan, caramel velvet accessories and ankle boots for a relaxed, yet polished, look.

Country Glamour

If you’re channelling the cosy countryside comforts this autumn, pair your summer dress with a palette of greens and browns, “opt for a wax jacket, tall leather boots and a trilby hat for a sophisticated and rural-inspired aesthetic,” says Boddington.

