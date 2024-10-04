How to nail a five-minute make-up routine for shorter mornings

As the mornings get shorter, our inclination to wake up before the sun dwindles, leaving us less time to slave over our make-up look.

Naturally, the instinct to roll out of bed with sleepy eyes and beeline to the door is hard to overcome, but it begs the question: How little effort and time can you invest in your make-up routine and still get a polished, office-friendly payoff?

We hear from leading make-up artists and beauty experts, who share their top tips for nailing the five-minute morning make-up routine.

Wake up your skin

The most important part of nailing a quick make-up routine, and not looking like you just woke up five minutes ago, is de-puffing. “Hydrating is crucial for creating a smooth, radiant canvas for your make-up,” says celebrity make-up artist and founder of Made by Mitchell, Mitchell Halliday.

Within the precious five minutes that you’ve carved out of your morning, spend 30 seconds massaging your face to drain your lymphatic system and reduce swelling.

TODO: define component type factbox

Start by washing your face with lukewarm water, then, with a serum or moisturiser, move your finger or gua sha over your skin, to sculpt your face and help wake up sleepy skin.

After a quick massage, “let the moisturiser sink in while you do other parts of your morning routine, like brushing your teeth,” says Halliday. “Properly hydrated skin looks better and feels fresh and prepped for the day ahead, even on the busiest mornings.”

BYOMA Brightening Serum – 30ml, £13, Space NK

BEAUTY BAY The Jade Gua Sha, £8.40 (was £10.50)

Lancaster Golden Lift Sculpting Cream – 50ml, £85, Harrods

Go light on the complexion

It’s tempting to lash on layers of concealer under our eyes to mask the early morning exhaustion, but Halliday suggests less is more when achieving that polished look.

“Go for a lightweight, dewy skin tint or a BB cream to even out your skin tone without masking your natural complexion,” says Halliday. “Apply it with a damp make-up sponge for a sheer, effortless look.”

Using a damp make-up sponge helps dilute and disperse the product on your face so it doesn’t end up cakey or cracked, helping to create a healthy glow as opposed to a thick, matte finish.

For those tricky blemishes and dark spots, beauty expert Katie Walker from Beauty Answers recommends using your fingers to apply small amounts of fuller-coverage concealer.

Using your fingers not only cuts back on fishing for a fiddly brush at the bottom of your make-up bag, but the warmth helps melt the product into the skin, giving you a more polished finish.

Made By Mitchell Truth Tint Skin Tint, £12.80 (was £16), BEAUTY BAY

Beautyblender Pro sponge, £17.50, Look Fantastic

M.A.C Studio Radiance 24hr Luminous Lift Concealer, £26

Multi-tasking products

We all know the key to time-saving is multi-tasking, so getting a staple product that does two tricks in one is a lifesaver when it comes to early morning starts.

From bronzers that can be used as eye shadows – to lipsticks used as blush: buildable and versatile products are your best friend. New products like MAC’s clear lipstick are perfect for balming your lips, adding glow to the cheeks and setting your brows all in one.

“Multi-use balms are perfect whenever you are short on time – dab them on your eyelids and lips for a creamy and glossy finish,” says Halliday.

Furthermore, using cream products allows you to skip highlighter, as the formulas will naturally reflect the light. On top of that, streamlining your products can help with decision fatigue in the morning.

Products like TRINNY London’s set and stacks, which are split into lip, cheek and eye, offer you a step-by-step routine in three small pots – which are also perfect to bundle in your bag when you’re about to miss the train.

M.A.C Macximal Sleek Satin Lipstick – In The Clear, £25, Look Fantastic

NARS Laguna Bronzing Powder, £28.80 (was £36), Look Fantastic

Trinny London Smoky Eye Stack Eye + Lip + Cheeks, £80