How to shine all summer long in the disco-tastic silver trend

Silver was a major trend on the spring/summer 2023 catwalks, with models at Michael Kors, Dolce & Gabbana and Gucci sashaying down the runway in dazzling eveningwear looks.

From glittering, diamante-encrusted maxi skirts to mirror-like metallic gowns and shiny shoes, designers seem to think silver is the colour of the season.

Then, in May, Beyonce commenced her long-awaited Renaissance World Tour and the disco-inspired craze really went into overdrive.

Queen Bey wore a series of silver looks on the opening night – including holographic and diamante bodysuits – and has continued to introduce more shimmering looks at later concerts.

The singer was inspired by house and disco music while creating hit album Renaissance, and her fashion choices reflect the decadent outfits seen during the Studio 54 era.

Fans have been getting in on the action too, with fashion resale platform Depop reporting searches for ‘mirror’ going up by 65% and ‘silver’ spiking by 21% when the tour hit the UK.

Celebrities have also embraced the look, with actors Sarah Michelle Gellar, Halle Bailey and Jamie Lee Curtis all rocking glittering ensembles on the red carpet.

Kim Kardashian sent out a series of silver looks when she art directed the Dolce & Gabbana SS23 show, and wore a pair of gleaming gowns from the brand herself.

But you don’t have to don a floor-length gown to get the disco diva look.

From party frocks to everyday shoes, here’s how to wear the silver trend this summer…

Party dresses

For a sensational summer party look, you can’t go wrong with a sassy silver dress.

For maximum impact, take a leaf out of the Paris Hilton playbook (who can forget the chainmail Julien Macdonald number she wore on her 21st birthday?) with a sparkly mini dress.

To really nail the Beyonce look, add matching heels and handbag, or let your dress do the talking and team it with neutral accessories.

Superdry Sleeveless Sequin A Line Mini Dress, £64.99

Belissh Cowl Neck Metallic Mini Dress Silver, £69

Shiny separates

For a slightly more laidback take on the trend, silver separates can be dressed up or down.

A swishy sequinned coord set is the ultimate cool-girl party outfit, while metallic shorts or trousers are the on-trend alternative to denim.

Jigsaw Pewter Sequin Cami, £125; Pewter Sequin Palazzo Trousers, £150, John Lewis and Partners

Misirli 1951 Zero Neck Beige Knitwear Crop Top, £58.46 (was £97.43); Metallic Pull On Shorts, £64.40 (were £107.33)

Metallic bags

In previous years, a silver bag would only be an after-dark accessory, but this season it’s a daytime staple.

A Noughties-style metallic shoulder bag is the perfect partner for baggy jeans, relaxed tailoring or preppy skirts.

Hvisk Moon Shiny Smooth Shoulder Bag, £42.50 (was £85), John Lewis and Partners

Dune London Duchess S Silver Small Quilted Leather Bag, £120

Disco heels

No disco diva ensemble is complete without a pair of metallic high heels for dancing the night away.

This season the high street is awash with Seventies style ankle-strap heels perfect for teaming with your summer party dresses.

Calla Emily II Silver Glitter Leather Shoes, £149

Monsoon Bow Block Heel Sandals Silver, £75

Esska Clara Silver Heeled Sandals, £155, Oliver Bonas

Flashy flats

Bring a dash of disco into your everyday wardrobe with a pair of metallic flats.

Silver trainers or ballet flats elevate even the simplest of outfits, while shiny sandals are a great day-to-night option on holiday.

Air and Grace Sadie Silver Metallic Platform Trainers, £189

Heavenly Feet Trudy Silver Casual Sandals, £44.95