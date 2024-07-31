How to soothe painful sunburn

With UK and Ireland heatwaves few and far between, it can be easy to get carried away by the sight of the sun, leaving many of us more tomato than golden.

The sensitivity can wear off after five days, but the effects of sunburn on the skin are lifelong, causing collagen breakdown, hyperpigmentation and in some cases, skin cancer.

So, if you’ve neglected your SPF or fallen asleep in the warm evening sun, here are some top tips from dermatologists and skin experts for soothing summer burn.

What causes sunburn?

Sunburn occurs when our skin receives too many ultraviolet rays. Some skin types can absorb these rays, by increasing melanin production in an attempt to protect the skin from further damage – which is what can cause a tan.

However, when skin is exposed to too many UV rays, it triggers the body to have an inflammatory response, resulting in painful red burn.

There are two types of UV rays that affect our skin: UVA and UVB. UVA rays penetrate far into the skin and damage collagen and elastin, said to be the main cause of premature ageing. UVB rays damage the DNA cells in the top layer of our skin and are primarily responsible for the painful burn and pigmentation.

Cause of action

Once you spot yourself burning it’s important to act as fast as possible. “While the first sign of sunburn is reddened skin, this then develops over the next 24 hours,” says Grace Ferns, beauty expert and senior buyer at Beauty Bay.

“Stay out of the sun, and as with any kind of burn, the first thing you’ll want to do is apply a cool compress (or a bag of ice wrapped in a towel) to draw out the heat and reduce the pain and swelling.”

Fern advises not to apply ice directly to the skin at this point as it can make the burn worse. If you are badly burned or blistering, and have signs of sunstroke (dizziness, nausea, high temperature) then you should see a doctor.

Of course, moisturising is many people’s first port of call.

“Moisturiser is key but it is only a barrier to try and trap moisture, it won’t replenish cellular water,” notes expert in skin cancer screening and prevention, Dr Ross Perry of Cosmedics, “You must remember to drink plenty of water to hydrate the skin cells from within. It’s best to avoid too much alcohol, tea or coffee or caffeinated drinks when sunburnt.”

If your sunburn is particularly painful, as the reaction is inflammatory, taking ibuprofen will help ease inflamed burn and relieve your symptoms.

Eucerin Aquaphor Soothing Skin Balm 45ml, £13.50, Look Fantastic

Vichy Capital Soleil Soothing After Sun Milk 300ml, £12.60 (was £18), Face the Future

What to avoid

It is natural to want to get straight back to your usual routine, but active skincare, warm showers and any scrubs will further irritate and damage burnt skin.

“Avoid benzocaine and lidocaine. These topical anaesthetics are sometimes used to relieve pain, but they can cause allergic reactions and further irritation in some people,” says Dr Dev Patel clinical aesthetician and founder of CellDerma.

“Petroleum-based products should be avoided too. This is a little contentious. Whilst these can create a barrier, they can also trap heat in the skin and worsen the sunburn.

“Finally, avoid exfoliants and retinoids. Any products containing exfoliating acids (like glycolic acid) or retinoids (like retinol) can further irritate and damage already sensitive skin.”

Whilst you may think the best thing to do is to rehydrate the skin, this can be counteractive. “Avoid occlusive moisturisers in the first instance as they can prevent heat from leaving the skin,” says Abi Cleeve, managing director of Ultrasun UK and the founder of SkinSense.

“Be consistent in hydration in and out. Drink lots of water and prioritise the right ingredients in your chosen after-sun to calm and cool the skin whilst giving it non-irritating ingredients to re-hydrate.”

Ultrasun After Sun – 150ml, £22

What to do if you’re peeling

Some most severe burn can lead to peeling. In these instances, opt for all-natural lotions to avoid any chance of reaction or heightened sensitivity. “Natural products such as aloe vera are going to be the most effective,” suggests Perry.

If you’re peeling, cut out retinoids and acids for the week, advises Ferns.

“Focus on light layers of hydration and healing moisturisers. Oat is a great ingredient to look out for in a facial moisturiser as it’s both healing and anti-inflammatory. Avoid itching burned skin, and instead use a cryo tool or refrigerate a hydrating sheet mask to soothe and cool sensitivity.”

Dermadoctor Calm, Cool and Corrected 1% Colloidal Oatmeal Skin Replenishing Balm, £28, Beauty Bay

ESPA Cryotherapy Globes, £44 (was £55), Look Fantastic

(Holland and Barrett/PA)Aloe Pura Aloe Vera Gel 200ml, £6.49, Holland and Barrett