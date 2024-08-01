How to stop shine ruining your make-up this summer

The heat brings about a myriad of issues when it comes to maintaining our summer glam. From sweat to shine to frizz – high and humid temperatures are not on our side when it comes to looking flawless.

If you’re struggling to keep your make-up in place and looking great throughout the hot summer days, here are the hacks you need to beat the heat.

Do the prep

Just like having a winter and summer wardrobe, it is essential for your make-up bag to change between the seasons. The rise in humidity means you should be shifting from more ‘nourishing products’ to lightweight formulas. But the first, most vital step before applying anything else, is your skin.

“Keeping your skin well-balanced is key to managing shine,” says Katie Walker, beauty expert and deputy editor of Beauty Answers. “Start with a gentle cleanser that won’t strip your skin of its natural oils. Don’t forget about exfoliation, as it helps to remove dead skin cells that can clog pores and contribute to shine.”

As our skin tends to get oiler throughout the summer months, it’s common for people to avoid moisturising all together, as they believe this will make them look shinier. However, it’s crucial to hydrate your skin, as not doing so will cause it to stimulate your body to create more oils. “Incorporate a lightweight, oil-free moisturiser, even if your skin is oily, because hydration helps regulate oil production,” says Walker.

Liz Earle Pro-Biotic Balancing Milk Cleanser for sensitive skin 100ml, £10.80 (was £18)

Face Theory Supergel Oil-Free Moisturiser – 50ml, £16

Of course, ensuring you’re using the right products is integral. If you’re using a ‘luminous’ foundation, this is probably going to give too much shine. However, an integral step is primer.

“Primer might seem like one of those faffy, unnecessary steps, but if you’re oily or you’re about to put your make-up to the test of some extreme heat or a 12-hour day, it’s going to be a total gamechanger,” says Grace Ferns, beauty expert and senior buyer at Beauty Bay.

“Not all primers are created equally, some serve to give skin glow, others are all about creating a smooth texture. When you’re up against oil, heat, and sweat, you want something that’s going to be durable and long-lasting. Silicones (anything that ends in ‘-icone’ – commonly dimethicone) are going to be your new best friend – they serve to create an invisible barrier between your skin and your make-up that prevents oil and sweat from disturbing your base.”

Silicone based primers help create a smooth texture as they fill in wrinkles and pores, so when you apply your foundation or concealer, they adhere well and are less likely to fade or melt off throughout the day.

The Ordinary High-Adherence Silicone Primer – 30ml, £6

The make-up

When it comes to the make-up itself, the application is just as important as the products. “Focus on long-wearing formulas. Use a long-lasting foundation and set it with a reliable setting spray,” says Walker.

Mattifying and oil-free products are your go to, adds Ferns. “Try dusting a thin layer of face powder in between each layer of make-up to set each one separately, then do a final layer of powder once you’ve finished application, focusing on your T-zone which is where most of the oil glands on your face are.

“Finally, use a setting spray to seal it all in. Far more than just a face mist, setting sprays work by creating a weightless film across your make-up to hold it in place and add some waterproofing power,” she says.

Walker also advises to avoid touching your face as much as possible throughout the day, as this can transfer oils and disrupt your makeup. “Finally, keep blotting papers handy,” she notes, “they’re a great way to absorb excess oil without adding more product, so you stay shine-free and comfortable all day.”

IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better CC+ Oil-Free Matte SPF40 32ml, £29.20, Look Fantastic

Refy Skin Finish Water-based Pore Blurring Powder, £22

MAC Fix+ Original Setting Spray 100ml, £29, Look Fantastic