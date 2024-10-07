How to style a trench coat in any weather

A wardrobe staple that’s symbolic of British style, the humble trench coat is an autumn classic coming back year after year.

Having become synonymous with moody crime dramas, the trench seems to be at home on the dark drizzly screens of TV, but that doesn’t mean it’s relegated for just wet weather.

With the erratic autumn weather, knowing how to style your trench in sunny highs and blustery lows is crucial. So, we hear from leading fashion experts on what style to opt for and how to style it, come rain or shine.

What style of trench should you wear?

Despite originating as a functional piece of an army officer’s uniform, the trench coat has evolved significantly over the years to become a gender-neutral style staple.

Burberry famously reimagined its coat in the 1920s to make it a style statement as opposed to a simple raincoat.

In the early 2000s, the short, double breasted slim-fitted style was the go-to, popularised by the likes of Kate Moss, Alexa Chung and the then Kate Middleton.

Now however, the boxy, longer and relaxed silhouette is leading the curve, popularised by labels such as The Row and worn by celebs from Jennifer Lawrence to the Duchess of Sussex.

“This season, oversized silhouettes dominate, particularly longline coats that fall below the knee,” says London-based fashion expert, Fausta Urte Geigaite. “However, there’s also a resurgence of tailored, military-inspired pieces, offering structure and sophistication.”

The style you go for depends on your body type – if you’re more petite you may want to opt for a slimmer and shorter fitted trench. “Choose a style that suits your body shape and lifestyle,” advises Urte Geigaite. “Think beyond immediate trends.”

The coat’s lightweight yet weather-proof practicality has made it a piece that transcends trends, meaning if you opt for a style that suits your body-type – it’ll stick in your wardrobe for years to come.

H&M Double-breasted twill trench coat, £54.99

M&S Collection Cotton Rich Stormwear Car Coat, £65

Hobbs Petite Saskia Shower Resistant Trench Coat, £149 (was £199)

Smart casual – for cooler climates

One of the most classic looks around, and how most of us are styling our trench this season, is the slightly elevated smart casual.

When the wind is blowing and the clouds are closing over, opt for a simple plain t-shirt, knitted wool jumper, straight-leg jeans and leather boots.

Leather or faux leather boots are a great choice for wet weather as they’re fully waterproof without compromising on style.

Zara Plain Wool and Alpaca Sweater, £35.99

Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean, £49.99 (was £75)

Schuh Brynn Kitten Heel Boots in Black, £40

Smart casual – when the sun is shining

Alternatively, when the sun is shining, opt for a long-sleeved midi dress with clean trainers or suede boots.

The colours of the season are plum, aubergine and rich mocha brown – perfect for pairing with a classic taupe trench.

“These colours are resonating deeply this season due to their ability toreflect the essence of autumn,” says Urte Geigaite. “Fiery reds align with the season’s natural palette and create a simple but bold statement.”

M&S Per Una Satin Printed Round Neck Maxi Dress, £59

La Redoute Signatures – Suede Ankle Boots with Block Heel, £84.15 (were £99)

Post-gym errands

Of course, we all hope to be swanning around in smart pointed boots and a perfectly steamed shirt, however most of us will undoubtedly be throwing our trench over practical sweats – yet that doesn’t mean it can’t be stylish.

“Trench coats in waterproof finishes with a belted waist combine practicality with elegance,” advises Urte Geigaite.

Layering a boxy trench over espresso-coloured leggings, a cosy jumper and a thin waterproof is an easy way to elevate your errand-running ensemble.

Throwing it over a neutral-coloured waterproof elevates your outfit whilst retaining it’s practicality with a good hood, protecting you from the elements.

Mango Cotton-Linen Round-Neck Knitted Sweater, £35.99

Lovall Lightweight Everyday High Waisted Leggings – Espresso Brown, £28

Ayacucho Womens Yosemite Jacket, £85, Cotswold Outdoor

Date night

Whether you’re at home or hitting the town – the trench can be worn night and day. For a smarter date-night look, pair your trench with wide-leg trousers, a boat neck or V-neck blouse and ballet pumps, loafers or colourful trainers.

If you’re brave to bare your legs – a pleated mini skirt with a chunky roll neck or a classic little black dress with plain pumps is a fail-safe date night look. Plus, you’ll have the length of the trench to protect you when going to and from the restaurant.

Cotton On Staple Rib Boat Neck Long Sleeve Top, £10.50 (was £15)

Stradivarius Smart Straight-Leg Trousers, £29.99

Oh Polly Coco Modal Ruched Crew-Neck Mini Dress in Black, £40 (was £48)

M&S Leather Block Heel Shoes, £45