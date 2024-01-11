How to wear bold colours and wow in winter

When the weather is dull and those dark mornings are getting you down, the best tonic is to ditch those dark separates and reach for the rainbow…

“Don’t underestimate the power of colour, and how wearing bright shades on drab days can lift your mood – and have a positive effect on the people around you,” says Cliff Bashforth, managing director of Colour Me Beautiful, Europe.

Indeed, a little bit of self-expression can go a long way. “Whether it be head to toe tonal brights or an accent using your accessories, a pop of colour is a great way to brighten your style as we wait for the warmer months,” says Debbie Seymour, head of buying and quality women’s and kids, FatFace.

Otherwise known as dopamine dressing in fashion circles, if the thought of wearing bold colours fills you with dread, Bashforth suggests adding a colourful accessory – instead of choosing a vivid colour as a major garment.

“Of course, if you’re a creative or dramatic kind of person, you’ll just adore wearing a show-stopping number that will turn the heads of everyone around you!” he highlights.

Here’s how to nail this upbeat look…

Bright accessories

First things first, and depending on your budget, Bashforth suggests ‘shopping your own wardrobe’ – and pulling out several brighter accessories.

“A scarf can brighten up a neutral piece, whether it be patterned or plain. And jewellery can really ‘lift’ an outfit, especially if a moderate-sized piece is chosen.”

Otherwise, he says to opt for a colourful handbag, or purchase shoes or boots in a brighter shade.”

Hannah Martin Mismatched Flower Stud Earrings, £65, Scream Pretty

Sole Bliss Hampton Stripe Silver Leather, £189

Eye-catching hues with luxe-looking sheen

When it comes to colour coding, Bashforth says to also think about texture…

“A shiny fabric will appear brighter than something in a faux fur, boucle, corduroy, or tweed – the type of fabrics you’ll probably be wearing in winter months.

“So again, if you want to cheer yourself up and wear brighter shades, texture can play an important part in the overall look of the garment or accessory,” suggests Bashforth.

V by Very Mesh Plisse Slash Neck Top – Print, £11 (was £20), Very

Aniston Casual Flounce Detail Blouse, Pink, £38; Aniston Patterned Mini Skirt, £38, Freemans

Coloured knits

“Just because the day is grey doesn’t mean your wardrobe has to be!” declares Seymour.

“Cosy knits in refreshingly bright shades provide a much-needed escape from even the dreariest days – beat the blues by dressing in all the colours of the rainbow.”

She continues: “Add a touch of warmth to your outfit with a cosy knit or cardigan in a bright hue, helping you lift the tone of your day.

“Lively hues can act like a burst of sunshine on a cloudy day, injecting warmth and positivity into your mood, as well as your attire.”

FatFace Raya Collared Cardigan, £62

Oliver Bonas Scalloped Pattern Knitted Zip Up Cardigan, £90

Bold and brave

“Red is bold, red is bright, we associate it with effortless confidence,” notes Seymour. “So dress to match.”

Whether you opt for a solid or kaleidoscope of colour, she suggests styling your showy dress with a chunky knit or black leather jacket, tights and boots for a statement look.

And if you choose a lightweight fabric, she goes on to say: “It’s totally seasonless, also great for spring and summer with a denim jacket and sandals.”

FatFace Adele Shirred Midi Dress, £69

Oliver Bonas Aurora Swirl Printed Pink Midi Dress, £75

Pop of colour to cheer the clouds

Naturally, the lousy weather tends to dampen our style – but every cloud has a silver lining…

As Seymour puts it: “The dark mornings and harsh January wet winds aren’t set to go anywhere, so brighten up your day with bright tones, such as a colourful waterproof coat.

“Not only can it protect you from the elements, but its vivid shade will lift your mood instantly, protecting you from the winter blues, too.

“By infusing a splash of lively colour into your everyday outfits, you can transform the overcast atmosphere into a canvas of optimism,” she adds.

Crew Clothing Company Lightweight Quilted Coat, Teal, from £49.50 to £129

Rains 12020 Waterproof Hooded Long Jacket In Pink, £81 (was £95), Asos