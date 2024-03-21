How to wear spring’s floaty florals trend

Sure to be a huge hit this summer, florals floated down the runway at S/S24 shows with flower power and plush posies some of the most talked about pieces – a fling with femininity was the thing.

From ethereal sheaths, to romantic ruffles and sweeping maxi dresses, beautiful blooms were the centre of attention… and we can’t wait to crash this garden party with all its glory.

After all, there’s always room for an update on this dreamy favourite…

“Floral dresses are a timeless staple that will never go out of style,” says Esme Stone, head of brand at J D Williams. “A floaty, floral, yet comfortable dress offers the perfect combination of style and femininity.

“Spring is all about pausing, refreshing, and enjoying special moments, so whether you’re looking for something for a summer wedding, or simply to wear to the office, floaty florals are a classic.”

Here’s how to work this romantic look…

1. Floral top

One of the prettiest updates is a floral top, from smock to cropped – the key is to make it playful with a plunge neckline or bared midriff.

Especially if you’re unsure about head-to-toe florals. Jo Collins, head of design for womenswear, kidswear and non-clothing at FatFace, says to choose a neutral base such as jeans and add a cool cut, floral top.

Pair with ballet flats, such as satin or crystal-embellished ones for a casual, feminine vibe. They’re bang up to date – yes, the ballet is back.

FatFace Frankie Expressive Floral Top, £39.50

River Island Pink Floral Halter Neck Top, £40

2. Floral slip

The strappy, floral slip signals summertime and this core essential knows exactly how to do casual…

Whether you wear yours with a white T-shirt underneath or sweater over the top as we wait for the weather to warm up, it’s a winner with trainers or metallic flats.

As Collins puts it: “Floral dresses are super versatile and can be dressed up or down. For a more casual look, team your floaty florals with high tops and a denim jacket – or add your favourite lightweight jumper over the top to create the illusion of a skirt and knit combo.

“Hitting another key trend for spring, the maxi skirt.”

J D Williams Printed Tie Waist Apron Dress, £40

River Island Pink Floral Slip Maxi Dress, £65

3. Floral jumpsuit

Comfortable and classy, the jumpsuit is another a firm favourite this time round, especially with iconic Seventies fashion trends still headlining.

Dressed up with heels or wedges, long, floaty, wide-leg trousers add length, while it’s an ideal special-occasion staple to accessorise with a floppy sun hat and clutch.

Cited as a modern woman’s wardrobe staple without the faff of having to spend time styling separates, this all-in-one does all the hard work for you.

Girl in Mind Tamara Frilled Jumpsuit, £56, Next

Ted Baker Marleeh Floral Halterneck Jumpsuit, Black, £225 (was £250), J D Williams

4. Floral sheath

Dainty, with chiffon ruffles, semi-sheer accents and delicate sprigs, the floral sheath dress suggests a tea party with all the trimmings.

But this style doesn’t have to be saved for best. Collins says to gently layer with a light cable knit or casual jacket.

“The perfect pairing for picnics, summer drinks and everything in between… devoted to style, embrace the beauty of nature with this key trend.”

Whistles Shaded Floral Nellie Dress, Blue/Multi, £199

L K Bennett Robyn Neon Garden Print Silk-Blend Dress, Cream, £499

5. Floral maxi/midaxi dress

One to watch, is the ‘IT dress’ going to steal the spotlight this summer?

“The floral and romantic trend is perfect for occasion season, which we’re quickly gearing up for,” says Rebecca Rhoades, founder of Rebecca Rhoades.

“It’s a look that can be modernised by combining bold prints with pretty soft fabrics and traditional florals – the trend creates a very feminine look when worn in flattering silhouettes.”

Rhoades suggests opting for block colour accessories when wearing prints. “But what I also love about prints is how unique they are to each person – they tell a story.

“So if you want to go for print-on-print, do it. Race days and summer weddings are also a time to get noticed, so perhaps go for something you wouldn’t normally… just don’t outdo the bride!”

Copper & Black Peony Painted Leaves Maxi Dress, £120, FatFace

Rebecca Rhoades Sydney Maxi Dress, Retro Zest, £290