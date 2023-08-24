From stacking rings to huggie hoops and tiny studs, dainty jewellery is great for everyday wear, but when you really want to make an impact with your accessories, there’s nothing better than a pair of oversized earrings.
Just ask the Princess of Wales, who has swapped her usual delicate drop earrings for dangly statement styles several times recently.
Plus, models on the autumn/winter runways showed off some heavy duty costume jewellery, meaning the big and bold look will still be going strong after summer.
Here are three stylish ways to try the celebrity and catwalk-inspired trend…
Going for gold
On the BAFTAs red carpet, Kate donned a reworked version of an Alexander McQueen gown she’d worn previously, teamed with a pair of £17.99 Zara earrings that promptly sold out.
The royal style icon’s cascading floral earrings prove how easy it is to update an old outfit with an eye-catching pair – and gold-tone adds a luxurious touch to even the simplest ensemble.
Nicholls Jewellery Dali Flower Gold Earrings, £15, SilkFred
Oliver Bonas Kora Hammered Metal Leaf Hook Drop Earrings, £19.50
8 Other Reasons Eve Earrings, £35, Revolve
Bold and beaded
Kate was ravishing in red at Royal Ascot, choosing a pair of intricate dangly earrings from French jewellery brand Sézane to complement her bright dress and saucer hat.
Whether colourful or monochrome, beaded earrings bring boho-glam to evening outfits.
Ottoman Hands Acadia Multi Colour Beaded Front Hoop Earrings, £69, Wolf & Badger
Accessorize Beaded Oval Earrings, £10
Power pearls
From supersized studs at Balmain to extra-long earrings at Simone Rocha – these are a far cry from the pearl jewellery of old.
Take your cue from the AW23 catwalks with a pair of sleek, ultra-modern pearl earrings, ideal for teaming with black, which is set to be the colour of the season.
Pinar Ozevlat Cream Rose Pearl Studs, £135
Sif Jakobs Galatina Earrings, £139
Orelia Salt Water Design Coin Pearl Charms, £30
