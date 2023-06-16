How to wear the red carpet shimmer beauty trend

The sparkly make-up trend that started on the spring/summer catwalks with diamante-lined lids and glitter eyeshadow has overflowed onto the red carpet, with celebrities choosing beautiful shimmery looks to complement their designer outfits.

It’s all about the eyes for A-listers like model Gigi Hadid, actor Michaela Coel and pop star Bebe Rexha, who have provided stunning inspiration for when you really want to get glam.

Here are three gorgeous ways to wear the metallic eye make-up trend this summer…

Gigi Hadid’s silver shimmer

For this year’s Karl Lagerfeld-themed Met Gala, Gigi Hadid wore a sheer black Givenchy gown accessorised with pearl jewellery.

The model and Next In Fashion host’s eyes were adorned with a cool-toned pearlescent shimmer, with tiny pearls placed under her lower lash line.

“I always like to use crème textures over a powder, so to keep the look fresh and dewy a liquid eyeshadow is your go-to for a seamless wash of colour,” says Celia Burton, European make-up artist for Glossier.

“Glossier Lidstar is lovely for this as it adds a subtle dimension to the lid without it looking too solid. There are also so many different shades available so there are many options to complement your skin or eye colour.”

For a more intense shimmer, press a sparkly powder shimmer over the top with your fingertip.

“I sometimes like using a dewy-textured highlighter to do this,” Burton continues.

“For hazel and brown eyes, I also think a gold pencil liner in the waterline is a lovely touch to highlight and open up the eye.”

Glossier Lidstar in Branch, £15

Glossier Haloscope in Quartz, £18

Michaela Coel’s copper cat-eye

Actor, writer and Met Gala co-host Michaela Coel went all-out for the event with her jewel-encrusted Schiaparelli dress.

Her ‘gleaming goddess’ beauty look was created by make-up artist Bernicia Boateng for Pat McGrath Labs.

To complement the golden gown, Boateng chose a rich, copper-toned liquid eyeshadow applied liberally over the lids.

To create definition and accentuate Coel’s eyes, she added a sharp feline flick using black liquid eyeliner.

Pat McGrath Labs FetishEyes Longwear Liquid Eye Shadow in Smoldering Seduction, £26

Pat McGrath Labs Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner in Xtreme Black, £27

Bebe Rexha’s champagne sparkle

Attending the annual Amfar gala in Cannes, pop singer Bebe Rexha went for a Noughties glam look with a choppy up-do and pale gold sparkly eyes.

“I love this look,” says make-up artist Aimee Connolly, founder of Sculpted By Aimee.

“It’s great for summer parties and festivals, and super easy to recreate as it’s so sheer and fluid.”

Start with a layer of matte concealer over the eyelids to act as a blank canvas, then apply a taupe eyeshadow or bronzer from the outer corner of the eye into the crease.

“Take a smaller brush and pat a slightly darker shadow into the crease at the outer edges,” says Connolly, blending the two shades together well.

“Next, take a sheer ballet slipper eyeshadow, or a shimmering champagne colour, and start patting it into the inner corner of the eyelid, and blend out into the centre of the lid.”

Blend well again then apply lots of black mascara before completing the last step.

“Take your most shimmery eyeshadow, or even a highlighter, and gently dab onto your whole lids using a finger,” Connolly continues.

“Focus from the centre of the lid outwards and keep your touch super light. You want to give the effect [that] some fairy dust has been sprinkled over your lid.”

Sculpted By Aimee Bare Basics Palette, £26

Hourglass Voyeur Eyeshadow Stick in Moon, £33