How to wear white this season – inspired by Wimbledon

With Wimbledon well and truly underway, some of the best-dressed celebs are taking their cues from the iconic summer sporting event.

Whether in the royal box or your garden, sporting Wimbledon whites is a classic and easy style to hack this summer. Here’s how to pull off the look – without looking like you’ve forgotten your racket.

1. A canvas to make a statement

If you’re wanting to break up the white, using it as your base tone is the best way forward, creating a statement with an understated canvas.

Paige Lorenze, girlfriend of American tennis player Tommy Paul, used this style trick with a strapless polka-dot dress for Wimbledon’s first round.

Pinstripes and polka-dots are classic prints often utilised by the Princess of Wales, to add interest to an outfit without standing out. Kate used this tactic on her first Wimbledon appearance in 2011 in a Temperley London tiered dress, with pleats evoking posh pinstripes and the dresses on the court.

Reiss Rue Viscose Linen Polka Dot Ruched Maxi Dress, £128 (was £268)

2. Waistcoat and wide-legged whites

The waistcoat renaissance has certainly been a welcome one – and doesn’t look to be disappearing any time soon. Perfect for all occasions, a polished waistcoat-and-trousers co-ord offers a cool alternative to a dress for any events this summer.

Stars including Sofia Richie Grainge has sported the all-white waistcoat look in linen recently, whilst model Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has kept it smart with a tailored cotton trouser.

Paired with heels and a smart clutch, or flat sandals and sunnies – the clean lines of a tailored white waistcoat offers a laid-back look every time.

River Island Cream Crew Neck Waistcoat, £35

COS Wide-Leg Linen Drawstring Trousers, £65

3. All white everything

If you’re feeling bold – and particularly accident-resistant – opting for an all white look from head-to-toe is an elegant and eye-catching way to style monochrome.

Opera singer, Katherine Jenkins, indulged in an all-white draped dress with a white belt and bag for Wimbledon this year, and its simplicity let the tailoring do the talking.

Styling with contradicting fabrics, such as silk and leather, can help add detail to the look without busying the ensemble.

Charles & Keith Huxley Metallic Push-Lock Top Handle Bag, £65

4. The suit

An obvious option for a smart and slick alternative to the formal midi dress is the suit. An all white suit manages to emanate an easy-breezy, preppy feel, without seeming too severe – and the trick is all in the ivory.

Actress Rachel Weisz sported an all white suit to watch Wimbledon last year with her husband, Daniel Craig. Mixing in different shades generated a soft insouciance to the outfit, and added a feminine flair to the structured ensemble.

Next Ecru Double Breasted Tailored Blazer, £72

5. The strappy sundress

When crafting an all-white look, it’s best to go back to the basics – and there is nothing more foundational in a capsule wardrobe than a plain but perfect white sundress.

Whether you prefer frills and lace trims à la Pippa Middleton, or something more timelessly simple – a well fitting white dress is an outfit you can rely on.

Paired with detailed sandals, classic tortoiseshell sunnies and a statement bag – this white dress formula is one everyone can get behind.

RIXO Patsy Cotton Midi Dress, £255

Emma Weymouth mixed in stripes and tan for a smart white look (Alamy/PA)