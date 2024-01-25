How to work winter’s chocolate-brown trend into your wardrobe

Call it espresso, café au lait or cortado, when it comes to getting a caffeine fix in the fashion world, chocolate brown is where it’s at.

Super versatile, add a dash of creamy beige or wear it straight up… brown is an earthy, warming tone that doesn’t shout and stays true to form in its classic style.

Far from frothy and so much more than a safe neutral, this designers’ favourite has re-emerged as a standout item for its warmth and bankability – brown is universal and suits everyone!

Here’s what’s hot on the high street…

The jaunty jacket

Whether you go aviator, biker or bomber, a jacket will be your hardest working standout piece this season.

Hitting that sweet spot between a jacket with attitude and timeless elegance, you’ll get even more mileage from this must-have by pairing it with a diaphanous dress when the spring collections drop.

Primark Zip Detail Biker Jacket, Dark Brown, £36

Bonprix Bomber Jacket, £45, Freemans

Next Chocolate Brown Real Leather Aviator Flight Jacket With Sheepskin Collar, £250

The trophy top

It’s no secret the contrast of brown against black is never bland, with that luxe look lending newness to anything you wear it with.

Especially when you look forward to wearing a silky ruffle blouse, sexy sheer shirt or sequin T, the beauty of brown is that it makes everything look bang up to date.

Roman Chocolate Satin Ruffle Neck Blouse, £30 (was £40)

Live Unlimited Bronze Sequin T-Shirt, £39 (was £65)

Mint Velvet Abstract Print Sheer Shirt, Brown/Black, £79, John Lewis

The trendy trousers

Looking to break boundaries? Why wear black leather leggings or trousers when you can nail the quiet luxury trend in the same frame… top your brown bottoms with rich earthy tones or cosy caramel knit to look effortlessly cool.

Primark Cosy Lined Faux Leather Leggings, £12

Love & Roses Faux Leather Straight Leg Trousers, £49, Next

Sosander Chocolate Brown Leather Straight Leg Trousers, £185

The dapper dress

Head-to-toe is the way to go for a polished, sophisticated look. Dresses and two-pieces in rich chocolates and mocha, belted and accessorised with tonal hues, a maxi bag or clutch (both trending for S/S 24) looks chic and effortless.

Furthermore, designers are playing with texture, such as ribbed wool with leather, faux fur embellishment and sweater dresses made from sweatshirt fleece for a contemporary twist on this beloved basic.

River Island Brown Belted Sweatshirt Mini Dress, £40

Next 2-In-1 High Neck Faux Leather PU Mix Jumper Dress, Chocolate Brown, £50

Jasper Conran London Betsy Kimono Midi Wrap Dress, Chocolate, £225, John Lewis