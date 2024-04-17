How Victoria Beckham continues to channel Posh Spice as she turns 50

Fashion icon and former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham turns 50 today.

In honour of her birthday, Beckham posted a series of pictures from her childhood on Instagram, with the caption: “Family is everything… I wouldn’t be who I am today without my beautiful husband, wonderful children and parents!”

These days, Beckham’s signature style is largely removed from the Spice Girls’ Nineties heyday – through her eponymous fashion label, she’s known for elegant silhouettes with lots of sleek, flowing dresses, palazzo pants and block colours.

However, the memorable style of Posh Spice – who was known as the fashionable one of the group – does still peek through on the odd occasion…

Leather looks

Fashion-wise, Posh’s looks were arguably the sexiest of all the Spice Girls. She tended not to go for colourful clothes, instead wearing lots of black and plenty of leather.

Now, Beckham still wears a lot of black leather – from trousers and skirts to dresses – but she’s also not afraid to mix in a bit of colour.

Black mini dresses

This was truly Posh’s signature look: a tight black mini dress, preferably with spaghetti straps.

And it’s something present-day Beckham returns to time and time again. Fashion is cyclical, and Nineties-inspired slip dresses are very much in style right now – although Beckham’s hemlines aren’t always quite so short.

A bit of sparkle and shine

Even though Beckham leaned into monochromatic looks during the Spice Girls era, this was still the late-Nineties and early-Noughties – sparkles definitely came into play in many of her performance looks.

It’s something Beckham still wears today – most memorably the liquid silver dress from her own label, she wore to son Brooklyn’s wedding to Nicola Peltz in 2022.

Sharp tailoring

In her performing days, you’d rarely see Posh Spice in trousers – she was much more partial to a mini skirt.

But she didn’t completely shy away from tailoring, most memorably when the group wore matching pinstripe suits to the premiere of the Spice World movie in 1997.

It would seem like this sparked a love of tailoring Beckham has made central to her fashion brand today. Her label is known for chic and sleek suiting, and it tends to be the designer’s go-to look.

Denim for days

Posh Spice’s aesthetic wasn’t about being shy and retiring: instead, everything was about excess. Skirts were short, dresses were tight, heels were sky high – and when she wore denim, you can be sure it wasn’t just a pair of jeans but rather a full-on look.

Beckham’s approach to denim has evolved. She still loves it, but it’s taken a more sophisticated turn: think simple straight leg or flared jeans, with a crisp shirt tucked in.