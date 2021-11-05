Insider tips for vintage shopping, as Daisy Lowe says she has a ‘huge passion’ for sustainable retro fashion

If you’re looking for ways to reduce the impact of your wardrobe on the environment, buying second-hand is a great way to start.

Just ask model and style icon Daisy Lowe, who has said: “I have always had a huge passion for vintage clothes and, obviously, that is a great way to keep clothes from going to landfill, so that is brilliant.”

Celebrity fashion stylist and DJ Alexis Knox agrees: “I love vintage shopping because there are so many benefits – not only is it sustainable and helping to save our planet, but you also get to find unique pieces that you can guarantee another person won’t rock up to that party wearing too. And if that wasn’t reason enough, vintage stores hold some utter bargains!”

If you’re used to buying clothes from mainstream retailers where you can browse every item on a website or choose from a wide selection of sizes in store, vintage shopping may be a bit daunting – but it doesn’t have to be…

Be prepared

(Alamy/PA)

Most vintage shops will only have one size of each item, so it does take a bit more hunting to find your perfect pieces. To narrow down the options, Knox says: “Have in mind certain colours that you like, and know suit you, so you can allow your eye to be drawn to pieces on crowded rails you’ll most likely appreciate.”

Browse markets or car boot sales

“Starting your vintage journey in person at markets or car boot sales will help you figure out what you like,” says Philippa Grogan, fashion and textile specialist at Eco-Age. “You might discover a love of velvet, or a Sixties obsession, or vow to only wear vintage Levi’s for the rest of your days. Physically browsing vintage clothes means you can try things on too, which is obviously as fun as it is convenient.”

You can’t go wrong with classic pieces

(Alamy/PA)

“Buying the classics, like a beautifully cut trench coat, a cool leather biker jacket or a funky trilby hat is always a good idea,” says Miranda Holder, TV and celebrity fashion expert aka the Feel Good Fashion Coach. “Providing you love them and they fit in with your curated closet, they will never go out of style and can be customised to your heart’s content.”

Size doesn’t matter

Size labelling is pretty much irrelevant when it comes to retro fashion, Grogan says: “Ignore it! People tended to have smaller measurements in decades gone by, and you could find yourself wearing a size that is wildly different to what you are in today’s sizes. This is a testament to trying on vintage clothing before you buy it.”

Take your time

More of a marathon than a sprint, browsing is half the fun of second-hand shopping, so don’t expect to just nip in to a vintage shop like you would Zara on your lunch break.

“Shopping vintage can open up a whole new fascinating world, combining history, individuality, creativity and so much more,” says Holder. “It can become a very enriching pastime as you hone your skills at searching out pieces that will add a new dimension to your existing wardrobe. Enjoy the process!”

Knox recommends you “set aside an afternoon or even a whole day in the knowledge you’ll discover pieces you could never have even imagined.”

Don’t be afraid to ask for help

If you are in a hurry, ask the staff for their recommendations, Knox says: “Often staff in these stores have a great sense of style and will know the stock inside and out – let them know if you are hunting for something in particular or for a special occasion.”

Check out online shops

“Vintage shopping isn’t just restricted to an in-person experience,” says Holder. “There are a whole host of online shopping destinations out there just waiting to be explored, from the more general sites like eBay, Depop and Vestiaire Collective to vintage specialists such as Beyond Retro and Rokit.”

Grogan says to be wary of listings that only have one or two photos: “I like to see close-ups of construction, fabric, and label. It’s also great if the product listing includes measurements as well as labelled size – unlike sizing, centimetres stay the same over time.”