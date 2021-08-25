Is Ariana Grande releasing a beauty line? 5 things we’d want to see from it

Joining the ranks of Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, JLo and basically any other celebrity you can think of, it looks like Ariana Grande might be launching her own beauty line.

Although the 28-year-old is yet to confirm the news, signs seem to be pointing to her new business venture – named R.E.M. Beauty after a song from Grande’s 2018 album Sweetener.

R.E.M. Beauty already has an Instagram account (followed by Grande’s mother Joan, but no posts yet), a website, and dedicated billboards in Times Square, New York.

According to Page Six, Grande’s company Thunder Road has filed applications to trademark products under the R.E.M. Beauty name, from eyeshadow to lipstick. Giving even more of a clue that this could be the work of the singer, many of the product names play on her song titles, including ‘At The Borderline Eyeliner’.

We have no details on launch date, products or if it’s actually happening, but if Grande is setting up her own beauty brand, this is what we’d like to see…

1. The perfect liquid eyeliner

Grande’s signature look can be summed up by two elements: a high ponytail and black winged eyeliner. Her liquid eyeliner is always pristine and defined – we’d definitely be looking for a liquid pen that can give us the same cat-eye effect.

2. Ultra shiny lip gloss

Fashion and beauty trends from the Noughties are back in a big way, and Grande has been spearheading a particular 2000s look for a while now: incredibly shiny lip gloss. We just hope she manages to come up with a formula that gives plenty of shine, without feeling too sticky – there’s nothing is worse than catching your hair in your gloss.

3. Subtle blusher

While a lot of make-up trends today err towards intense highlighter and ultra glowy skin, that’s not necessarily Grande’s style. She tends to go for a more natural, doll-like effect – think matte tones and hints of rouge. An understated, peachy blusher is a mainstay of her beauty bag, and would be a hit for her new line.

4. Shimmering eyeshadow

Grande’s make-up looks tend not to be that colourful – instead, she sticks to neutral tones and sparkling, Noughties-inspired shades. An eyeshadow palette full of shimmering neutral shades is surely a must for R.E.M. Beauty.

5. Some kind of hair product

Sure, most of the trademarked products are make-up, but if Grande was going to do a beauty line – surely she’d have to include some kind of haircare? She’s become synonymous with voluminous hair and a high ponytail – we’d love to see extensions or smoothing hair serums offered by R.E.M. Beauty, to really help fans get the Grande look.