Is it bad for my skin if I exercise with make-up on?

Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Mahuchikh leapt to success at Paris 2024, achieving gold in the women’s high jump with a two metre height.

Her flawless execution wasn’t the only striking thing about her performance. Mahuchikh sported a glamorous eye-look which integrated colours of the Ukrainian flag into her eye-liner alongside a deep berry matte lip.

Mahuchikh isn’t the only sportsperson to don a full-face whilst competing; American rugby player, Ilona Maher, has become known for her statement red lip while out on the pitch.

In an effort to balance exercise and self-expression, this begs the question of whether wearing make-up when working out truly takes a toll on our skin.

We hear from beauty experts and dermatologists about the dos and don’ts of sporting a full face whilst keeping fit.

Is exercising with make-up on bad for breakouts?

Many of us wear make-up to provide a boost of confidence – and that applies to our workouts as well. Although it is not advised by skin experts; “If the skin is clogged with make-up and sweating more than usual it can clog the pores with bacteria, sweat and sebum and make the skin more prone to irritation and breakouts,” says skin and aesthetics expert Nina Prisk, of Update Aesthetics.

“As a skin specialist, I would not recommend wearing make-up whilst you’re exercising,” says Sharon Hilditch MBE FCGI, celebrity facialist and founder of Crystal Clear Clinical. “The skin is our biggest organ and needs to be able to breathe. As you exercise, get hotter, and sweat, the product sitting on the skin can clog pores. The dirt and oil sitting on the skin can lead to bacteria growth, and this is what can lead to breakouts.”

The reason we take our make-up off before bed can also be applied to removing it before exercise, notes Rachael Divers, resident make-up artist at Face the Future.

When it comes to face make-up – as opposed to eyes and lips – a combination of dead skin cells and increased sebum production (particularly oily skin types), can promote acne formation. Therefore, wearing foundation, concealer or a powder to the gym can irritate the skin and make you more susceptible to breakouts and flare-ups.

Are there any dos and don’ts if you do want to wear make-up?

Now, despite it not being advisable, there are no steadfast rules when it comes to make-up. If you do like to sport your normal make-up look while working out there are some ways to do it that’s better for your skin.

“I would avoid all oil-based products and focus on light, water-based formulas if you do want to apply make-up,” says Hilditch, “As soon as you’ve finished exercising, whether wearing make-up or not, I always advise whenever possible cleansing the skin with a sonic-style brush, this offers a true salon-style cleanse at home.

“Using something with ultrasonic speeds of around 9,000 revs a minute unclogs pores and provides squeaky clean, exfoliated, hydrated, vibrant-looking skin. Follow up with your usual moisturiser.”

There are some things you can do to keep your make-up routine low maintenance. “Lash extensions can be a way to avoid wearing mascara which can smudge during a workout,” says Divers.

“Brushing through your eyebrows to position them or even setting them with a little clear brow gel is great, and helps to frame the face, and wearing a slick of lip balm shouldn’t affect your skin, but allows for you to feel a bit more put together if that is your preference for workouts.”

Avoiding oily and cream-based formulas is key, as these products are more likely to melt into your skin and block your pores. If you don’t mind, avoiding any skin make-up whatsoever and instead focusing on waterproof eye-looks and statement lips will ensure you don’t go patchy throughout your workout.

Does it depend on the workout?

If you’re doing a light yoga class, your skin will react differently to if you’re doing an hour’s worth of HIIT exercise. “High-intensity workouts such as running, long-distance cycling, swimming, and rowing are some of the workouts I would avoid wearing make-up for,” says Divers, while light jogging, brisk walking, Pilates and yoga are more suitable for make-up.

“Whatever the form of exercise is that you’re doing having clean, makeup-free skin is always going to be the best option for minimising bacteria spreading and breakouts happening,” adds Hilditch.

However, if you are required to wear make-up, maybe for dance or gymnastics for example, Hilditch suggests using products that your skin type is familiar with. “Alongside knowing your skin type, always cleansing the skin properly as soon as you can. Avoid make-up wipes as these will just move the bacteria around the face and instead opt for a water or oil-based cleanser that you know your skin responds well to, patting the face dry with a clean flannel.”

Which products are best?

When it comes to staying power, matte and waterproof formulas are your best friend. “A matte-based concealer just on the areas you feel it is needed is a good choice of a small amount of tinted moisturiser will still allow the skin to breathe,” says Dr Ross Perry, medical director of Cosmedics skin clinics.

If you do want to wear foundation, opting for a mineral-based powder as opposed to liquid, used sparingly, will help keep your skin shine free and absorb excess oil when working out. “If you’re running or exercising outside make sure to use an oil-free SPF, some kind with a little tint in them to even out skin tone.”

“Lip liner, lip balm, clear brow gel, and waterproof mascara won’t exacerbate breakouts, so they’re great to wear if they make you feel more confident during your workout,” says Divers.

Hilditch sums up the case, noting “Ultimately, it comes down to wearing what is going to make you feel good, but knowing that there are risks. Bacteria can spread and breakouts will form if you’re not cleaning your skin after workouts.” As long as you’re prioritising thorough cleansing, a make-up look fit for the Olympics shouldn’t be a problem.

