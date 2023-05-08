Is Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh, becoming one of the most stylish royals?

After letting her hair down at the Coronation Concert, the Duchess of Edinburgh took part in a puppy class in a chic pair of orange trousers.

Sophie continued to prove she’s a relatable royal as she played with one-year-old Nyla at the Guide Dogs for the Blind Association Training Centre in Reading.

The 58-year-old could be fast becoming a royal style icon too.

For the bank holiday Monday appearance, she paired the cigarette-style, ankle-length trousers with a floral cream blouse and a tan blazer.

She completed the look with her signature blond wavy hair pinned half up, and sand-coloured espadrille wedges.

The Duke of Edinburgh, Edward, joined his wife at the event too, to mark the Big Help Out on bank holiday Monday, encouraging people to volunteer.

It comes after Sophie, the former Countess of Wessex, made viewers smile with her dance moves at the Coronation Concert on Sunday.

She wore a midi coral pink dress – the Yahvi Coral Dress British brand Beulah – complete with three-quarter length bell sleeves.

The dress, which costs £695, has a fitted bodice and button detailing down the left-hand side and comes in five other colours; cream, chambre, emerald green, navy and blush.

The duchess paired it with a snakeskin-effect clutch bag and statement Swarovski x Paul Andrew Crystal Drop Earrings.

Some viewers said the duchess stole the show with her enthusiastic dancing as Lionel Richie performed All Night Long – and she could even be seen singing along to the lyrics.

Sophie and her husband Edward met well-wishers at a Big Coronation Lunch on Sunday in Cranleigh, Surrey.

She wore a bold paisley patterned maxi dress with an eye-watering price tag.

The Patchwork Shirt Dress from Etro costs £1,035 and has three-quarter length sleeves (just like the coral dress she wore to the Coronation concert later that day). She teamed the dress with beige wedges and a cream handbag.

For the King’s coronation itself, Sophie wore a simple white Suzannah dress under a Royal Victorian Order Mantle. She topped off the look with a Jane Taylor feather headpiece and silver diamond earrings.

She also joined the official balcony appearance, standing next to Kate, the Princess of Wales.

Designer Suzannah shared the process of making Sophie’s coronation dress on Instagram.

“I reflected on the regalia of the previous Coronation in 1953 for the floor length gown inspiration,” she posted.

Intricate embroidery of British meadow flowers and leaves were handstitched around the neckline and top of the back. A similar pattern ran down the length of the train too.

She said the florals were “inspired by ceramicist Rachel Dein and embroidered by Jenny King using traditional Irish stitch technique”.

Sophie married into the royal family in 1999, after she starting dating Elizabeth II’s youngest son when she was a public relations executive in 1993.

She worked in PR until 2002, but quit to focus on her royal duties full time and now she is known as one of the hardest-working royals.

She once told The Telegraph: “I’m no good at sitting still and doing nothing”.