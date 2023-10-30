Ivan Bart’s legacy as Gigi Hadid and Naomi Campbell lead tributes to the fashion titan

Gigi Hadid, Naomi Campbell, Hailey Bieber and Ashley Graham have paid tribute to Ivan Bart, following the death of the fashion industry legend at the age of 60.

The news was shared on the official Instagram account of the former IMG Models president.

A black and white photo of Bart was captioned: “Our world has lost one of the greats. Ivan Bart, 1963-2023.”

“Ivan. I do not yet have words for this loss. I will never forget your spirit and hugs, your support and fight for others,” wrote model and Next In Fashion host Hadid, 28, in a post on her Instagram story.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you, for everything. Rest in peace legend. Mr Bart, Forever ‘My Boss’. You are so loved.”

Commenting on the Instagram post confirming Bart’s death, American model and Rhode Beauty founder Bieber wrote: “Love you Ivan.”

Supermodel Naomi Campbell added: “Shocked and saddened can’t believe I’m seeing this,” and called Bart “such a positive force” and “loyal friend”.

In an Instagram story post, American model and activist Ashley Graham praised Bart for his role in her success.

“You were one of the most integral parts of my career, your impact has moved mountains and broken down so many walls for myself and so many others,” the Vogue cover star and body positivity activist wrote.

“You were such a champion of mine, I can’t thank you enough for the opportunities you have created for me, the time you invested in me, and the help you have given to navigate such a harsh industry.”

Model maker

Bart is credited with launching the careers of countless models over more than three decades, many of whom went on to achieve supermodel status.

Born in New York, he joined IMG in 1994 and became president in 2014. During his tenure, the agency represented icons including Kate Moss, Gisele Bundchen and Tyra Banks.

Bart was also instrumental in the success of supermodels Cindy Crawford, Lauren Hutton, Carolyn Murphy and Stephanie Seymour, who rose to fame in the 1990s.

More recently, he helped guide the likes of Graham, Bieber and sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid to stardom at a time when a model’s social media following became crucial to success.

Responsible for opening IMG’s Los Angeles office and signing actor Millie Bobby Brown and dancer Maddie Ziegler, Bart recognised the power of the multi-hyphenate talent in the digital age.

Diversity champion

In an industry that has long been criticised for a lack of race, age and body diversity, Bart was at the vanguard of change, signing Sudanese-British model Alek Wek, transgender model Hari Nef and black plus-size model Precious Lee to IMG.

An early champion of plus-size models, he took on Graham and other models in 2014 when Ford Models closed its plus-size division.

“During the course of three decades at IMG Models, Ivan quite literally changed the shape and face of the modelling industry from within,” said Mark Shapiro in a statement, president and COO of Endeavor, the parent company of IMG.

“His relentless pursuit for diversity and inclusion challenged fashion’s gatekeepers and created household names whose omnipresence has inspired generations.”

Describing Bart as a “trailblazer”, Shapiro recalled: “I literally sat beside him at a table with the former management team at Victoria’s Secret while he politely argued that they had to change their annual runway television special and diversify their models — size, age, race, background.”

The Victoria’s Secret lingerie show was cancelled in 2019 amid declining sales and viewing figures, returning after a four-year hiatus this year with a series of fashion films released in place of the catwalk extravaganza.

The films were presented by Bart’s protegee Gigi Hadid and featured a diverse model cast including another of his plus-size signings, Paloma Elsesser.