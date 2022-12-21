Jane Fonda turns 85: The actor and activist’s most iconic fashion moments

With a career spanning seven decades, multi-talented actor, activist, fitness guru and beauty brand ambassador Jane Fonda is showing no signs of slowing down as she celebrates her 85th birthday (December 21).

As famous for her movie roles and workout videos as she is for her commitment to battling the climate crisis, the octogenarian – who recently revealed she is cancer-free after undergoing a course of chemotherapy for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma – has brought us some truly iconic style moments throughout the years.

From Sixties siren to red carpet star, here are some of Jane Fonda’s most memorable fashion looks, both on and off screen…

Barbarella

The daughter of American actor Henry Fonda, Jane Seymour Fonda was born in New York in 1937. Following in her father’s footsteps, she began her acting career on Broadway before landing her first big screen roles.

Fonda achieved sex symbol status with the release of 1968’s Barbarella, a sci-fi spoof where she donned a series of skimpy futuristic outfits to play the space-travelling title character.

They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?

The following year, Fonda picked up her first Academy Award nomination, recognised in the best actress category for her role in the critically acclaimed satire They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?

Set during the Great Depression, the prophetic film centres around a dance marathon with couples competing for a cash prize. Fonda wore a Thirties-style red polka dot dress to play failed actor Gloria Beatty.

9 To 5

Teaming up with other entertainment icons, in 1980 Fonda starred alongside country music superstar Dolly Parton and acting great Lily Tomlin in smash hit 9 To 5.

The comedy caper sees the working women taking on their sexist boss, with Fonda wearing many of the office attire classics of the era, such as pussybow blouses and pencil skirts, topped off with oversized specs and voluminous hair.

Workout guru

After publishing a fitness book, in 1982 Jane Fonda’s Workout was released on VHS and sparked an exercise craze.

Fans also flocked to buy outfits like the actor-turned-aerobics instructor, who favoured leg warmers and shiny leotards.

Emmy Awards

Embracing a more sleek, polished look in the Nineties, Fonda dazzled at the 1992 Primetime Emmys in a black sparkly sleeveless gown.

Academy Awards 2000

Dressed by Vera Wang – known for her bridalwear – at the 2000 Oscars, Fonda chose a cream satin corset gown teamed with fingerless opera gloves and a matching shawl.

It was in her 60s that Fonda debuted the short, layered haircut for which she’s now famous.

Fashion for Relief

Former model Fonda took to the catwalk aged 73 to close out the star-studded Fashion for Relief charity event in 2011, sashaying down the runway in a gold lace couture gown by Marchesa.

Academy Awards 2013

A vision in Versace at the 2013 Oscars, Fonda chose a bright yellow, long-sleeved gown with sharp shoulders and gold detailing at the waist, teamed with statement earrings and a gold clutch bag.

Golden Globes

Showing off a more fashion-forward outfit at the 2016 Golden Globes, Fonda – who was nominated for best supporting actress for her role in Youth – looked incredible in a white Saint Laurent couture gown.

The actor later revealed she chose the dress, with its voluminous ruffle detailing, to hide the bandages from her recent mastectomy.