Jennifer Lawrence and Charlize Theron dazzle at feminist-themed Dior show

Jennifer Lawrence was among a host of Hollywood stars who attended the Dior spring/summer catwalk show.

The Oscar-winning actor – who has been a Dior ambassador since 2012 and often wears the brand on the red carpet – was dressed in a simple white shirt and black trousers.

Charlize Theron – also an Oscar winner and Dior campaign star – wore a crisp white shirt teamed with a glittering maxi skirt.

The sheer, floor-sweeping skirt was embellished with rows of sparkling beads, while the Monster actor carried a quilted leather clutch bag.

Jenna Ortega, star of Netflix hit series Wednesday, wore a chic grey blazer over a sheer black top and navy pleated skirt.

The 20-year-old, who is also the face of Gris Dior fragrance, was spotted dancing with West Side Story star Rachel Zegler before the pair took their seats on the front row.

Spanish pop star Rosalia sat inbetween Lawrence and Ortega on the front row. Also in a white shirt, hers was teamd with a black pinafore dress.

British actor Robert Pattinson tapped into the relaxed tailoring trend with his look.

The Twilight and Batman star wore a beige blazer unbuttoned over a pale pink shirt and beige trousers.

Models walked down a bright pink and yellow striped catwalk while a video installation by Italian artist Elena Bellantoni played on huge screens.

Called ‘NOT HER’, the installation featured a rotating roster of feminist slogans ranging from the serious (‘I am not only a mother, wife, daughter. I am a woman.’) to the ironic (‘Save your marriage, iron properly’).

Black was a huge trend on the autumn/winter catwalks and it looks set to continue for spring.

Following the Gucci and Dolce and Gabbana shows in Milan, this was another almost all-black affair.

Creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri could never be accused of being a one-note designer, however, and her spring collection was as diverse as ever.

The black ensembles ranged from structured coats and ladylike off-the-shoulder midi dresses to vampy lace gowns and tasseled skirts.

Reflecting the feminist art theme, there were plenty of practical coats and jackets for everyday wear, plus a myriad of white shirts, including one-shoulder varieties.

There was also a grungy sensibility too with mohair sweater dresses, tie-dye dungaree dresses and chunky, flat lace-up boots.

Crinkly patent moto jackets and leather Matrix-style coats brought a hint of Noughties to the collection.

In contrast with the boots made for stomping, many of the models wore court shoes with kitten heels and gladiator straps

A flourish of pink rose motifs arrived towards the end along with the slogan ‘We want kids but we want roses too’.

The beauty look – scraped back hair and a diffused plum lip – gave a chic-goth kind of vibe.

The art installation faded to fuchsia as Grazia Chiuri appeared on the catwalk briefly, greeted by applause from the audience.