Jessica Alba and Avril Lavigne sit front row at Stella McCartney

American actor Jessica Alba and Canadian pop star Avril Lavigne were among celebrities on the front row at the Stella McCartney show at Paris Fashion Week.

Alba, 41, wore a faux snakeskin trench coat with a matching blouse, and carried a brown handbag.

Lavigne, who also attended the Lanvin show on Sunday, was dressed in typical goth-glam fashion.

The 38-year-old teamed a black slogan dress and knee-high boots with a long fur coat and chain detail bag.

The A-listers were joined on the front row by models Sara Sampaio and Tina Kunakey, as well as model and designer Camila Alves McConaughey, wife of Matthew McConaughey.

Brazilian-born Alves McConaughey chose a white suit for the occasion, teamed with a black bra top, faux snakeskin boots and a fedora hat.

The autumn/winter 2023 show took place at Paris’ Ecole Militaire, with models parading down a sandy catwalk.

A rope down the middle of the runway separated the models from a pack of dappled horses and ponies that frolicked and performed tricks throughout the show, under the guidance of a wrangler.

Titled Horse Power, the equestrian-themed collection featured lots of McCartney’s trademark oversized tailoring and outerwear.

Prancing horse motifs were printed on co-ord sets, while photorealistic prints were featured on evening dresses.

Many of the models wore riding-style faux leather boots (the label uses only vegan and cruelty-free fabrics).

A post on Instagram ahead of the show quoted the designer’s late mother, the photographer Linda McCartney: “I would travel only by horse if I had the choice.”

A muted colour palette of mostly black, white, grey and brown was shot through with pops of pillarbox red.

Boxy blazers and slouchy trousers were contrasted with tight strapless gowns and lacy slip dresses.

Low-cut dresses featured sexy cut-out detailing and extra-thin spaghetti straps.

McCartney, 51, took a bow at the end of the show wearing a light brown trouser suit.

Last month, the designer received a CBE from the King for her services to the fashion industry and sustainability.