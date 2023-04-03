Jodie Comer stuns in Alexander McQueen at the Olivier Awards
Jodie Comer triumphed at the 2023 Olivier Awards, taking home the best actress gong for her role in one-person show Prima Facie.
The Liverpool-born actor was also among the best-dressed celebs at the Royal Albert Hall, donning a stunning red Alexander McQueen gown.
Described on the label’s Instagram account as a ‘deconstructed trench dress’, the off-the-shoulder gown featured a dual hem and ruffle detailing.
The Killing Eve star teamed the dress – previously seen on the autumn/winter 2023 catwalk – with sandals from the brand’s Punk collection.
Other stylish stars included Dita Von Teese, who chose British designer Jenny Packham for her Olivier Awards look.
The burlesque dancer and model wore a silver strappy gown with a bejewelled bodice and belt.
Paul Mescal, who won best actor for his role as Stanley Kowalski in the new stage adaptation of A Streetcar Named Desire, went with go-to label Gucci once more.
The Irish actor teamed his black suit and oversized bow tie with Christian Louboutin boots and Cartier watch and jewellery.
Laura Whitmore opted for a menswear-inspired, all-black look by bespoke tailor Joshua Kane.
The former Love Island host teamed wide-leg trousers and a sleeveless top with a blazer slung over her shoulders.
Carrying a black clutch bag, she added colour with statement gold earrings and multiple rings, plus a bold red lip.
Kane described the design on an Instagram story as a “very special new bespoke dinner suit shape”.
