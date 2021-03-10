Jon Hamm turns 50: The Hollywood star’s best fashion moments

Long considered one of Hollywood’s best dressed men, Jon Hamm has been impressing us with his sartorial choices both on and off screen for well over a decade.

The talented actor, who turns 50 on March 10, also happens to be a major heartthrob, adored ever since he shot to fame with the starring role in Mad Men.

As he celebrates a milestone birthday, here we look back at some of his best style moments…

Mad Men

The role that made Hamm famous, Don Draper is easily one of the most stylish men in TV history.

Over seven seasons of Mad Men, starting in 2007, the impossibly cool advertising executive showed off an endless array of sharp suits, crisp white shirts and skinny ties.

GQ Awards

Jon Hamm with his Man of The Year Award, at the 2010 GQ Men of the Year Awards 2010 (PA Archive)

In the midst of Mad Men fever in 2010, Hamm was given the International Man gong at the GQ Men of the Year Awards. He kept it classic for the event in a black tuxedo and bow tie.

London Fashion Week

Jon Hamm arriving at the Esquire & Mr Porter London Collections: Mens Party at the Corinthia Hotel in London. (PA Archive)

Making an appearance at a London Collections: Men party in 2012, Hamm chose a navy jacket and trousers with a subtle check pattern, teamed with a shirt and tie in complementary shades of blue.

Million Dollar Arm event

Jon Hamm promotes his new film Million Dollar Arm during the Meet the Actor: Jon Hamm event at the Apple Store in London. (PA Archive)

Sporting a beard and glasses, Hamm rocked the off-duty actor look while promoting baseball movie Million Dollar Arm in 2014, wearing a grey shirt, casual trousers and lace up shoes.

Baby Driver premiere

Baby Driver European Premiere – London (PA Archive)

Channeling Draper at the European Baby Driver premiere in 2017, Hamm looked incredibly stylish in a midnight blue suit with a skinny silver-grey tie and matching pocket square.

Evening Standard Theatre Awards

Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2017 – London (PA Archive)

Proving pale suits aren’t only for the summer months, Hamm donned a cream tuxedo jacket for the Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2017, adding a black tie and trousers and a pair of trendy velvet loafers.

Vanity Fair party

The 91st Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles (PA Archive)

Hamm knows that when it comes to high profile events like the exclusive Vanity Fair Oscars after-party, it’s best play it cool on the fashion front, which is why he went for a timeless tuxedo at 2020’s event.