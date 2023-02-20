Julien Macdonald makes a star-studded return to London Fashion Week

Julien Macdonald returned to the London Fashion Week schedule after a three-year hiatus with a celebrity-packed show.

Amanda Holden and her 17-year-old lookalike daughter Lexi were on the front row as the collaboration with Mexican designer Gabriela Gonzalez was unveiled.

Gemma Collins, Despacito singer Luis Fonsi, Strictly Come Dancing stars Aljaž Škorjanec and Janette Manrara, and presenter Ashley Roberts, were among the other celebrities in attendance.

While supermodels Winnie Harlow, Leomie Anderson and Cindy Bruna walked the runway.

The Julien X Gabriela AW23 show was held at the ornate Freemasons’ Hall, central London – the ideal backdrop for a typically glitzy collection.

British model Anderson opened the show in a black sequinned bodysuit with cut out details and exaggerated shoulders – to Sam Smith and Kim Petras’ hit Unholy.

Gothic glamour featured heavily in a collection full of the Welsh designer’s signatures.

It included bodycon silhouettes, bejewelled minidresses, metallic gowns, mesh catsuits and masses of sequins.

There were several draped minidresses reminiscent of the silver one that Macdonald famously created for Paris Hilton’s 21st birthday party.

The London Fashion Week veteran is a go-to designer for red carpets, and his ultra-glamorous dresses have recently been worn by Gisele Bundchen and Bella Hadid.

The 51-year-old has also dressed music icons like Beyonce, Kylie Minogue and Jennifer Lopez.

The show was soundtracked by a series of club bangers, including Beyonce’s Break My Soul and the TikTok-famous White Lotus theme tune, Renaissance.

Bruna’s strutting in a white feathered minidresses elicited cheers from the audience, as did Harlow’s appearance in a black bodysuit and flowing cape with feather collar.

Harlow closed the show, taking a final turn to Chaka Khan’s I’m Every Woman.

Macdonald and Gonzalez joined the trio of top models to take a bow as silver confetti rained down – marking a triumphant return to the London catwalks.