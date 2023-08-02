JW Anderson is teaming up with a major tennis star for new collection

Northern Irish designer Jonathan Anderson is collaborating with former tennis player Roger Federer for a new collection with Uniqlo.

Federer posted a picture of him with Anderson on Instagram with the caption: “Excited for this one… stay tuned.”

The nine-piece unisex collection mixes Anderson’s gender-fluid aesthetic with elements of sporty style.

Fleece jackets, sweaters, shorts and parkas are offered in neutral colourways – blacks, whites, greys and blues.

Polo shirts are a big feature of the mini collection – and were also seen in JW Anderson’s recent Milan Fashion Week show, where models wore sporty styles and rugby-inspired tops.

This is the first time Anderson and Federer are teaming up, but both have long relationships with the Japanese retailer.

Federer, 41, has been a brand ambassador for Uniqlo since 2018. This was when he broke off his long-standing deal with Nike, and started wearing Uniqlo outfits on the court. In 2018, it was reported that Uniqlo would be paying Federer around £22 million a year for the next decade.

Outside of sportswear, Federer – who retired from professional tennis in 2022 – also models the brand’s lifestyle clothing. The Swiss sportsman told Uniqlo: “My style tends toward simple, muted tones and classic looks. That’s me.”

Anderson – who is also the creative director of luxury fashion house Loewe – has been creating collaborative collections with Uniqlo since 2017.

His most recent spring/summer Uniqlo collection was described as “a modern interpretation of quintessential British style, as always through JW Anderson’s elegant and playful lens”, and was “inspired by the traditional sports of British universities, putting an athletic twist on classic wardrobe staples”.

Federer told WWD: “I’ve always wanted to have a collection perfect for playing tennis while also versatile for the other parts of daily life.

“I’m fortunate that Jonathan shared this vision. Together we were able to create a stylish and comfortable line rooted in a classic tennis style. Jonathan is talented, creative and incredibly down-to-earth. It has been a pleasure to work with him on this collection.”

Anderson told WWD he was “influenced by watching Roger play” when designing the clothes.

He said: “We designed a collection that could be worn in an actual match, for a classic look or just as easily be worn around town. We’ve got something that feels elevated, and it is kind of timeless.”

Uniqlo’s Roger Federer Collection by JW Anderson will be available in-store and online on August 28, although that might vary in different regions. Prices range from $39.90 to $89.90 (£31.20 to £70.40).