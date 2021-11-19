Kate debuts glamorous new hair at Royal Variety Performance: How to get to the look

The Duchess of Cambridge attended the Royal Variety Performance alongside husband Prince William and unveiled a stunning new hairstyle: long, shiny, perfectly curled locks cascading over one shoulder.

A big change from the way she usually styles her hair for red carpet events – in soft waves or an elegant up-do – the new look complemented Kate’s sharp-shoulder emerald green Jenny Packham gown and understated make-up.

“Kate knows how to add drama to otherwise a very classic red carpet look,” says Dani Still, senior master stylist at Charles Worthington Salon, who recommends starting with shampoo and a conditioning mask to maximise moisture and glossiness if you want to copy Kate’s hair.

She adds: “Do make sure you comb the mask through for even distribution and to smooth the cuticle down – Kerastase Nutritive Masquintense (£34) for either thick or fine hair will do the trick.”

Now you’re ready to get glam. Follow Still’s step by step guide to recreate Kate’s curly look…

1. Blow dry your hair smooth and make sure your parting is a little further to the preferred side.

2. Once blow dried, curl your hair using a GHD Curve Classic Tong (£129). Your sectioning is key here – each section should be one inch wide and deep on normal hair or 1.5 inch wide on thicker hair. For the locks to sit like Kate’s, hold the tong horizontal to your face. This will ensure the right fall of the wave.

3. Once curled, do NOT brush it out. Apply hairspray first and let it all cool down. Then, with a wide tooth comb dusted a little with a shine spray, comb the hair through to the side you chose – usually the one opposite the parting.

4. Apply a little serum or nourishing oil to finish the look.