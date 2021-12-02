02 December 2021

Kate looks perfect in paisley – how to get the look

By NewsChain Lifestyle
02 December 2021

The Duchess of Cambridge paid a solo visit to the Victoria and Albert Museum and was impressively on-trend with her outfit.

Attending the recently-opened Faberge in London: Romance to Revolution exhibition, Kate wore a navy and red paisley blouse – the retro print is hugely fashionable right now.

The Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the ‘Faberge in London: Romance to Revolution’ exhibition at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London (Jeremy Selwyn/PA) (PA Wire)

Teaming the statement shirt with high-waisted black trousers, the mum-of-three accessorised her outfit with a pair of simple gold hoop earrings. Her hair was pulled back into a ponytail and she kept her black face mask on for the duration of the visit.

Part of this season’s massive Seventies revival, paisley – the print characterised by ornate teardrop shaped motifs – has proved popular with models and Instagram style stars recently.

Kate’s Ralph Lauren Paisley Georgette Tie-Neck Shirt, £139, is still available in some sizes, but you don’t have to pay a designer price tag to get the paisley look.

(Ralph Lauren/PA)

And a beautiful blouse like this couldn’t be easier to style. Follow Kate’s lead by wearing yours with fluid black trousers, or for a more casual look, pair with Seventies-style flared jeans.

Here’s our pick of the best paisley blouses on the high street…

(Karen Millen/PA)

Karen Millen Paisley Print Woven Long Sleeve Keyhole Blouse, £32.50 (was £65), Debenhams

(John Lewis/PA)

John Lewis And/Or Ada Paisley Top in Burgundy, £59

(Next/PA)

Next Satin Knot Front Blouse in Ecru White Paisley Print, £28

(Monsoon/PA)

Monsoon Lace Trim Paisley Print Blouse in Red, £49

(Massimo Dutti/PA)

Massimo Dutti Paisley Print Shirt, £69.95

