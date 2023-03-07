Kate Moss’ daughter Lila was the star of Paris Fashion Week

Lila Moss has emerged as one of the biggest names of Paris Fashion Week.

The 20-year-old model – who is the daughter of model Kate Moss and co-founder of Dazed Media Jefferson Hack – walked in the viral show for Coperni on Friday night.

The show was inspired by a 17th-century fable called The Wolf And The Lamb, transporting it to the 21st century with the role of wolves being played onstage by robot dogs.

Models interacted with the dogs, with Moss walking down the runway in a black halterneck minidress, placing her handbag in the ‘mouth’ of one of the robots.

The show notes said: “Coperni shows that there is neither a dominant nor a dominated, but that the man and the machine live in harmony.”

The runway was a sensation on social media, and it’s not the first time Coperni has gone viral. Last season, the French womenswear brand made headlines by featuring model Bella Hadid having a white dress spray painted onto her body on the runway.

Moss kicked off Paris Fashion Week last week not by walking the runway, but by sitting front row at the Saint Laurent show.

She wore a Nineties-inspired outfit that could have been straight out of her mother Kate’s wardrobe: a black low-waisted column skirt, paired with a sheer black crop top and a bright red lip.

She then took to the runway last Thursday to walk for French fashion house Chloe, which is under the creative direction of Uruguayan-American designer Gabriela Hearst.

She wore yet another Nineties-inspired outfit to close the show: an angelic white slip dress with spaghetti straps, accessorised with pearl jewellery over the top, and simple black sandals.

Moss made her runway debut on the Miu Miu catwalk in Paris in 2020, and since then has walked for the likes of Fendi, Versace and Richard Quinn.

She appeared on the cover of the May 2022 edition of British Vogue, wearing an ethereal pale blue headpiece paired with pink make-up, and earlier this year announced she was the new face of YSL Beauty.

She often walks the red carpet with her mother – the duo both wore Burberry to the 2022 Met Gala. Kate donned a black velvet tuxedo-style gown, and Moss wore a sheer high-necked gown with bejewelled detailing.

More recently, Moss attended Dame Vivienne Westwood’s memorial service at Southwark Cathedral in London with her mother.

Moss also raises awareness around Type 1 diabetes – last year she appeared in a joint campaign for Versace and Fendi with her blood glucose monitoring device clearly visible.

She told The Kit in 2020: “I think not many people know that I have diabetes. It’s not visible from the outside, so no one would really know just by looking at you.”