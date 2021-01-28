From Kate Moss to horses on the catwalk, Paris Haute Couture Week was pure escapism

Lockdown days can feel like they merge into one, so we relish the opportunity for something a little different – Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week couldn’t have come at a better time.

Elaborately designed and intricately crafted, couture is a far cry from the sweatpants many of us have been wearing on repeat the last 10 months.

While most of us won’t be outfit hunting at couture shows, it’s an opportunity for major fashion houses to flex their creative muscles – particularly when presentations must adhere to Covid restrictions.

Here’s what you missed from a glitzy couture week…

A family affair at Fendi

One of the most highly anticipated shows on the schedule, Fendi marked designer Kim Jones’ debut womenswear haute couture collection. Jones enlisted famous friends to help make a splash – including Kate Moss and her 18-year-old daughter Lila, who appeared on the catwalk together for the first time.

Other big names included Naomi Campbell in a silver caped dress, Cara Delevingne wearing a camouflage suit, Demi Moore looking striking in black satin and Bella Hadid in a shimmering navy gown.

After walking the runway, each model posed in their own glass box, physically creating their own ‘bubbles’.

Getting witchy at Dior

Dior skipped a catwalk show in favour of a short film. Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri tapped into tarot, using it as a jumping-off point for her collection. Dior said: “The symbolism of the tarot inspires a collection rich in luscious fabrics and glittering embroideries, where sleek monochrome tailoring meets dream-inducing evening wear in precious hues.”

While sumptuous, the clothes themselves weren’t the most interesting of the season – but bonus points definitely go to Dior for creating such an ethereal and spooky film.

A new kind of model at Chanel

The set of Chanel’s show in the Grand Palais was inspired by a simple country wedding in the South of France, complete with a white tent, floral arches and plenty of fairy lights. Models were decked out in Chanel’s characteristic tweed, while also wearing flower crowns and sunglasses.

Chanel’s show always ends with a model acting as ‘bride’ in a big white gown, and this season she made an entrance riding side-saddle on a white horse. Who knows – maybe animals will be the future stars of the runway?

All glitter at Valentino

If you’re missing make-up, why not take a leaf out of Valentino’s book and paint your entire face with glitter?

Creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli kept the fashion relatively relaxed and stripped back, accessorising some looks with major gold platform boots and a face full of gold. We’re not sure how you’d even go about removing it at the end of the day, but it definitely looked cool.

Extreme accessories at Schiaparelli

Schiaparelli is known for its OTT accessories – including the massive dove brooch Lady Gaga recently wore for Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Haute couture presentations are an opportunity to step things up a notch, and that’s certainly what designer Daniel Roseberry did. He kept things weird and wonderful with extreme eyepieces, moulded breastplates and golden babies simulating breastfeeding.

They’re not the most wearable outfits – but you can’t deny they’re eye-catching.

