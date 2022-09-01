Kate Moss launches a beauty and wellness brand: Everything you need to know

Iconic supermodel Kate Moss is the latest celebrity to announce she’s doing a Gwyneth, moving into the world of beauty and wellness with a new brand Cosmoss by Kate Moss.

After teasing the launch with a cheeky Instagram video in which Moss wades naked into a pond and invites viewers to “Follow me to Cosmoss”, the fashion icon has unveiled the full collection, billed as “Self-care created for life’s modern journeys”.

Given that a celeb-backed make-up or skincare brand seems to land every five minutes, it’s easy to be cynical about yet another star peddling cosmetics and herbal teas.

But with decades of industry experience – and looking incredible at the age of 48 – Moss is better placed than most to advise on inner and outer beauty.

Here’s everything you need to know about Cosmoss by Kate Moss…

The Cosmoss ethos

Inspired by her own wellness journey, which began when Moss realised she needed to “fix” her adrenal glands and nervous system, Cosmoss is based on a holistic approach to beauty.

“I learnt to look at myself, at my shortcomings and truthfully at who I am. And not be afraid,” Moss tells long-time friend Rosemary Ferguson in an interview published by French Vogue. “I started meditating every day, doing transcendental meditation, wild swimming… I tried everything.”

With taglines including ‘Rejuvenation, balance, healing’ and ‘Soulful, sensual, self-aware’, Cosmoss has more in common with singer Alicia Keys’ Keys Soulcare brand than, say, Kim Kardashian’s SKKN.

Instagram posts describe how each product has been ‘meticulously crafted with wellbeing in mind, using potent, natural substances’. Personally funded by the founder, the brand is, according to Vogue, ‘vegan, sustainably sourced and environmentally conscious’ (though it doesn’t go into detail about eco credentials).

There’s also a focus on daily rituals, described as ‘Kate’s approach to balancing body and soul with the natural environment and circadian cycles’.

The Ritual of Dawn focuses on ‘preparing our body for the new day and filling it with positive energy’ while the Ritual of Day ‘transforms negative flows into positive, radiating energy’.

Moss collaborated with homeopath Victoria Young on the range, telling Vogue that she believes wholeheartedly in the effectiveness of the Comoss collection: “I’m not putting my name on [just] anything. Because I can’t lie!”

The beauty range

Cosmoss launches with three skincare products: cleanser, moisturiser and face oil.

The nourishing Face Cream (£95) contains botanical extracts that combat the effect of oxidative stress, while the Golden Nectar Oil drops (£105) are formulated with CBD and Tears of Chios, a resin from the Greek island of Chios that the brand claims will ‘ignite the natural processes of skin rejuvenation’.

Complementing the cosmetics line-up, the Sacred Mist (£120) is an eau de parfum blended with orange blossom, bergamot and essential oils, intended to be spritzed liberally to lift your mood.

“I carry this in my bag,” Moss says in a video for French Vogue, “because wherever I go I want to know that the vibes are good, and this helps to create your own good energy.”

The wellness products

Alongside the beauty range, Moss – who is also creative director of Diet Coke – offers two mood-boosting teas.

Intended for morning and evening sipping, the Dawn Tea (£20 for 20 bags) with hibiscus, bay and ginger is an energising blend to kick-start your day, while the Dusk Tea (also £20) with camomile, cinnamon and fennel is a calming concoction for winding down.

Cosmoss by Kate Moss (cosmossbykatemoss.com) is available now.