Kate Moss stuns in first major beauty campaign since turning 50 with a nod to Marilyn Monroe

Just a week after turning 50, Kate Moss has taken centre stage in a set of glamorous new pictures.

It’s all for Charlotte Tilbury’s latest release: five new lipsticks and five new shades of lip liner, all inspired by Hollywood architecture.

Moss, who first met beauty titan Tilbury on a magazine shoot in the Nineties, channels an old Hollywood aesthetic in the photos.

In some of the images, Moss wears a pale pink long-sleeve dress with a square neckline, set off with shimmering make-up and pale pink lipstick.

Her other look is distinctly vampier: she dons a vibrant red minidress with leather gloves, statement silver jewellery and a scarlet lip to match.

With the strapless dress, matching gloves and sparkling jewellery, the ensemble appears to be a nod to the pink outfit Marilyn Monroe wore to perform Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend in 1953 film Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

Moss is joined in the new campaign with some of Tilbury’s other ‘beauty muses’: British model Jourdan Dunn, Pose star Michaela Jaé Rodriguez and Charlotte’s model niece, Bella Tilbury.

They’re all channelling a similar old Hollywood style: with Dunn modelling a bright red lip and surrounded by red feathers, while Rodriguez shows off a matching look of shimmering pink eyes and lips.

It celebrates Tilbury’s new Hollywood Beauty Icon Lipsticks, and the pale pink shade is inspired by some of Moss’ most memorable red carpet appearances.

Whether it’s attending the Met Gala back in 2006 or more recently walking the red carpet at the 2023 Fashion Awards, a peachy nude lip is the supermodel’s go-to beauty secret.

“I loved the Icon Baby lipstick used on me for the shoot. I do love a nude lip, and this is such a gorgeous nude rose shade and feels luxurious when you apply it,” Moss said.

So how can you get Moss’ Nineties-inspired supermodel look? Make-up artist Sofia Tilbury explains how to do it yourself.

“Kate has the most iconic, heart-shaped lips and is completely obsessed with nude lipsticks, so Icon Baby was her perfect Hollywood Lip Kit. It has a kiss of rosy warmth that flatters every complexion, and the buildable, blendable finish means it stretches on any skin tone – I’ll be using it on everyone come awards season,” she said.

“To create Kate’s Hollywood lip look, I started by slightly overlining her Cupid’s bow with Charlotte’s Lip Cheat in Icon Baby to emphasise the shape and contour her lips. I absolutely love these lip liners – they instantly resize the look of your lips and prevent feathering and transfer, so they’re a must-have on the red carpet.”

Actor Jessica Chastain teased the new lipsticks on the red carpet of the Emmy Awards earlier this month – wearing the nude shade inspired by Moss, paired with a neon Gucci gown.

It showed how versatile the shade is – while Moss gives it an old Hollywood spin in the new campaign, it also matched Chastain’s Seventies disco look perfectly.

In March last year, model Bella Hadid was announced as the latest face to join Charlotte Tilbury Beauty, and revealed her new campaign channelling Nineties supermodel glamour in June 2023.