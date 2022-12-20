Kate’s most Googled fashion moments of 2022

With royal tours and plenty of engagements in the diary, the Princess of Wales had a busy 2022 – and her wardrobe was more than up to the challenge.

From colourful outfits and vintage-inspired looks to sombre black mourning outfits, Kate’s fashion has been characteristically polished throughout the year.

But which outfits piqued our interest the most? There were particular days of the year we turned to Google to find out more about what Kate was wearing. These are the top days – and corresponding outfits – we were looking up Kate’s fashion.

1. For the Queen’s funeral

For the sombre occasion of the Queen’s funeral in September, Kate wore a black Alexander McQueen coat dress with a wide-brimmed hat and veil.

Pearls are traditionally worn by the royals in mourning, and Kate accessorised her look with the late Queen’s Japanese pearl choker necklace – which she also wore to Prince Philip’s funeral the previous year.

2. For Jubilee celebrations

Kate wheeled out a series of enviable outfits for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June, and the outfit that had people rushing to Google was the pastel yellow Emilia Wickstead outfit, worn to a Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral.

The elegant midi dress featured wrap detailing underneath the bust and was teamed with a matching hat by Philip Treacy and the Bahrain Pearl Drop Earrings – which were given to the late Queen as a wedding present by the Hakim of Bahrain in 1947.

3. At a service for the Queen

Ahead of the Queen’s funeral, Kate attended a service for the late monarch in Westminster Hall. She kept her outfit simple – a black Catherine Walker coat dress, worn with a pearl and diamond brooch.

4. At the Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Kate continued her run of colourful Jubilee outfits for the pageant, choosing a raspberry Stella McCartney to watch the show. The cut of the dress was quite demure – with long puff sleeves, a high neck and midi length, but the bright colour made it feel a lot more fun.

While fans went wild for her outfit, she was almost outshone by four-year-old Prince Louis – who struggled to sit still during the two-hour pageant.

5. At a charity polo match

Proving a midi dress is always her go-to, the day after the pageant Kate stepped out in a white version to watch the Prince of Wales play in a charity polo match.

She turned to one of her favourite designers, Emilia Wickstead, for the occasion, and looked elegant in the simple white dress with black piping.

6. Leaving The Bahamas

Kate switched up her style for the royal tour around the Caribbean in March – while she packed some fail-safe midi dresses and suits for the trip, she was also a bit more experimental with vintage finds and unusual colours.

The most searched-for outfit from the trip was the yellow Alessandra Rich dress she wore leaving The Bahamas. With puff sleeves, peplum detailing and a bow on the front, the vibe was distinctly Eighties-inspired – and quite different to the silhouettes we’re used to seeing Kate in.

While most of Kate’s outfits tend to sell out immediately, this one is still available to buy – and has been reduced from £1,690 to £1,014 on Net-A-Porter.

7. At Cardiff Castle

We can only imagine how many coat dresses Kate has in her wardrobe – this was one of the most popular of the year, a red version by Eponine London (which she first wore back in 2021).

Kate donned the outfit for a Jubilee visit to Cardiff Castle – and as red is the colour of Wales, we can’t imagine her choice was an accident.

8. At Wimbledon

As a patron of the All England Club, Kate is a familiar face at Wimbledon – and this year she took Prince George to the Royal Box for the first time, to watch the men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios.

Kate kept things light and summery in a navy blue polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich, with the cut reminiscent of the yellow dress she wore by the same designer in The Bahamas.