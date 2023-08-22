Kendall Jenner goes nearly nude on horseback for Stella McCartney campaign

Kendall Jenner has been unveiled as the star of the Stella McCartney winter 2023 campaign.

The model and equestrian is pictured lying on the back of a white horse, nude apart from a pair of over-the-knee cow print stiletto boots.

Covering her chest with one hand, she holds a matching cow print bag in the shoot which took place on the Camargue Salt Flats of France.

Shot by London-born photographer Harley Weir, in another image the American reality star – who is often seen riding on The Kardashians TV series – is stretched out in a yoga pose beneath a rearing horse.

She wears a low-cut, long-sleeved black bodysuit and wide-leg trousers and holds a black vegan leather handbag.

The campaign showcases clothing from the British designer’s ‘Horse Power’ collection, which originally appeared on the catwalk during Paris Fashion Week in March.

“I knew this season’s Stella girl had to love horses as much as I do,” said designer Stella McCartney, who founded her eponymous label in 2001.

“Kendall has been riding since she was a kid, just like me, and has her own ranch; you can see how at ease she is around these sensitive creatures, and them with her.

“Capturing this connection brings Horse Power to life, both through the fashion and the vision.”

Another image from the campaign shows Jenner, 27, in an oversized red suit jacket, knee-length skirt, and fluffy heels with horses circling her.

Intended to celebrate the connection between horses and humans, the campaign features Camargue horses, native to the region, provided by rescuer Jean-Francois Pignon.

A longtime animal rights activist, McCartney is known for her commitment to cruelty-free and sustainable fashion.

The winter collection introduces a vegan crocodile-effect fabric derived from apple waste and riding boots made from grape waste, as well as accessories made from plant-based, plastic-free alternatives to leather.

Jenner’s starring role was teased on the Stella McCartney Instagram account the day before the launch of the campaign.

“She is a horse lover… Who is our new Stella girl?” a caption read alongside a video showing the model silhouetted against the sunset.

After starring alongside her family in the reality TV show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Jenner began modelling in 2009, making her catwalk debut five years later for Marc Jacobs.

She has since appeared on the runways for high fashion brands including Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, Givenchy and Balmain.

The model also had her own fashion brand with her sister Kylie Jenner, called Kendall + Kylie, and has fronted campaigns for labels such as Calvin Klein, Fendi, Alexander Wang and Adidas.