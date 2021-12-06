Killing Eve lingerie is here: Everything you need to know about the luxury collection

Killing Eve is known as one of the most stylish shows on TV. Starring Jodie Comer as psychopathic assassin Villanelle and Sandra Oh as the investigator trying to hunt her down, the multiple award-winning series has brought us some incredible fashion moments over its three seasons.

Most have come courtesy of Villanelle and her wardrobe of eccentric designer garments (who can forget the epic pink tulle Molly Goddard dress from season one?), with eager fans rushing to identify – and buy – every item they can.

Now, ahead of the fourth and final season (due to premiere next year) there’s a new way to get the Killing Eve look, thanks to a collaboration with designer lingerie brand Coco de Mer.

(Coco de Mer/PA)

The Killing Eve by Coco de Mer collection features designs inspired by the show and is split into five ranges based on cities that have appeared in the series: Berlin, Moscow, Paris, Vienna and London.

First up, just in time for the festive season, are Berlin and Moscow, with the other three ranges landing in February 2022 to coincide with Valentine’s Day.

(Coco de Mer/PA)

Featuring lots of beautiful lace and cut-out details, the 10-piece collection is seriously sexy.

From the pale gold and black of the Berlin bra, thong and suspender belt to the emerald green London bodysuit, the designs are bold and modern.

(Coco de Mer/PA)

“Not only does this partnership encapsulate the unapologetic female empowerment deeply ingrained in Killing Eve, it highlights the power a woman can feel when wearing Coco de Mer’s lingerie,” says the brand’s CEO Lucy Litwack.

“It has been such a joy to bring to life the iconic award-winning series and we hope the collection inspires all women to feel their best, strongest self.”

(Coco de Mer/PA)

Featuring luxury lace and silk fabrics, the collection starts at £115 for a thong, going up to £595 for a red silk kimono from the Moscow range.

Killing Eve executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle commented: “We are delighted to be collaborating with the brilliant Coco de Mer. A sensuous, beautiful brand by women for women and born in London. Coco de Mer are an inventive, witty and gorgeously provocative label which feel like a perfect fit for Killing Eve.”

The Killing Eve by Coco de Mer collection is available now at Coco de Mer stores Net-a-Porter.