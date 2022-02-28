28 February 2022

Killing Eve returns: Jodie Comer’s best red carpet beauty moments

By NewsChain Lifestyle
28 February 2022

The fourth and final season of Killing Eve is upon us, and we’re expecting some spectacular fashion and beauty moments from Jodie Comer.

The 28-year-old reprises the role of psychopathic assassin Villanelle opposite Sandra Oh, with fans eager to find out how the series will end – and what the leading ladies will be wearing.

The Liverpool-born actor – who won an Emmy and a Bafta for the role – has become known for her beauty both on and off-screen. Always impressing on the red carpet, she often switches between blonde and brunette locks and embraces edgy make-up looks.

With the final season of Killing Eve starting (February 28, on BBC One), we take a look back at Jodie Comer’s best beauty moments…

The fuchsia lip

(Aaron Chown/PA) (PA Wire)

At the London premiere of Free Guy – a movie Comer starred in with Ryan Reynolds – she brought a glamorous edge to a tomboyish jumpsuit with the addition of a hot pink lip shade, custom-blended by make-up artist Alex Babsky.

The Hollywood waves

(Matt Crossick/PA) (PA Archive)

Picking up her leading actress gong for Killing Eve at the 2019 TV Baftas, the actor’s ‘bronde’ (brown-meets-blonde) tresses were styled into soft waves, cascading over her magenta one shoulder gown.

The feline flick

(Ian West/PA) (PA Archive)

Accessorising a pearl-fringed black dress with a make-up classic, at the Press Guild Awards the actor’s eyes were adorned with a sharp winged liner look.

The half-up hair

(Alamy/PA)

Channeling Marilyn Monroe in an ivory halter neck gown at the 2019 Emmys, Comer’s honey blonde locks were styled in a voluminous half-up, half-down style.

The milkmaid braid

(Alamy/PA)

At the RTS Programme Awards 2017, Comer teamed a trendy, face-framing milkmaid braid with a strong smoky eye and subtle pinky-nude lip.

The brunette blow-dry

(Ian West/PA) (PA Archive)

Back in 2016, Comer’s hair was a rich chocolate brown, and her tresses were blow-dried to sleek perfection at the Empire Film Awards.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Russia could use ‘most unsavoury means’ to win in Ukraine, Truss warns

world news

Chelsea release statement on Ukraine but fail to condemn Russia or Putin for invasion

world news

Putin puts Russia’s nuclear forces on alert

world news