Killing Eve returns: Jodie Comer’s best red carpet beauty moments
The fourth and final season of Killing Eve is upon us, and we’re expecting some spectacular fashion and beauty moments from Jodie Comer.
The 28-year-old reprises the role of psychopathic assassin Villanelle opposite Sandra Oh, with fans eager to find out how the series will end – and what the leading ladies will be wearing.
The Liverpool-born actor – who won an Emmy and a Bafta for the role – has become known for her beauty both on and off-screen. Always impressing on the red carpet, she often switches between blonde and brunette locks and embraces edgy make-up looks.
With the final season of Killing Eve starting (February 28, on BBC One), we take a look back at Jodie Comer’s best beauty moments…
The fuchsia lip
At the London premiere of Free Guy – a movie Comer starred in with Ryan Reynolds – she brought a glamorous edge to a tomboyish jumpsuit with the addition of a hot pink lip shade, custom-blended by make-up artist Alex Babsky.
The Hollywood waves
Picking up her leading actress gong for Killing Eve at the 2019 TV Baftas, the actor’s ‘bronde’ (brown-meets-blonde) tresses were styled into soft waves, cascading over her magenta one shoulder gown.
The feline flick
Accessorising a pearl-fringed black dress with a make-up classic, at the Press Guild Awards the actor’s eyes were adorned with a sharp winged liner look.
The half-up hair
Channeling Marilyn Monroe in an ivory halter neck gown at the 2019 Emmys, Comer’s honey blonde locks were styled in a voluminous half-up, half-down style.
The milkmaid braid
At the RTS Programme Awards 2017, Comer teamed a trendy, face-framing milkmaid braid with a strong smoky eye and subtle pinky-nude lip.
The brunette blow-dry
Back in 2016, Comer’s hair was a rich chocolate brown, and her tresses were blow-dried to sleek perfection at the Empire Film Awards.
