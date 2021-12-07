Kim Kardashian announces second Fendi x SKIMS drop after first sold out - for $1m - in just one minute
Kim Kardashian has made a lot of people’s Christmas wishes come true by announcing a second drop of her Fendi x SKIMS collaboration just in time for the big day.
The former Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 41, made the announcement to her 267million followers on Instagram by sharing new photos of her modelling the collection.
She wrote alongside it: “COMING DECEMBER 10: FENDI x SKIMS Drop 2.
“A special, second release of best-selling styles from Drop 1: the logo printed bodysuits and underwear.
“This is the final chance to own a piece of the groundbreaking collaboration between @Fendi and @SKIMS. Drops Friday December 10 at 9AM PT at www.fendiskims.com,” she added.
The original collaboration between the luxury fashion house and Kim’s shapewear brand reportedly made $1 million within 60 seconds of going live, which also caused it to sell out.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox