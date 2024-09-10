Kim Kardashian, Lindsay Lohan and more channel ‘demure’ glamour at charity dinner in New York

Kim Kardashian and Lindsay Lohan were among the stars channelling pared- back elegance at the Kering Foundation’s charity dinner in New York on Monday.

Other A-list attendees included Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, Donatella Versace and Lauren Sanchez, who’s engaged to Jeff Bezos.

Sanchez wore a sheer black and navy velvet Oscar De La Renta gown. The American media personality adorned the look with emerald-cut diamond earrings.

The Caring for Women’s benefit set out to invite leaders in fashion, art and philanthropy to raise money for organisations that help break the intergenerational cycle of violence against women.

The star-studded guest list showcased some old-school glamour at the black-tie event, while supporting an incredible cause.

Kim Kardashian, 43, channelled her new sophisticated style in a Balenciaga form-fitting, ivory midi dress that featured an innovative fabric that created the illusion of dripping water.

The SKIMS founder channelled TikTok’s “demure” trend of the season with minimal make-up, wet-look hair and pared-back accessories in the form of plain pointed black pumps.

Actor Lindsay Lohan, 38, followed suit in a YSL sheer black lace ankle-length gown. The elegant ensemble featured a scalloped neckline and long sleeves which she paired with black heels.

The couple that stole the show were Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom who shared a playful kiss on the carpet.

The Teenage Dream singer, 39, sparkled in a Balenciaga strapless aquamarine gown as she embraced her British actor fiancé, 47. Perry paired the teal sequined ensemble with black pointed pumps and pin-straight hair, softening the look with a soft pink make-up look.

Italian fashion designer, Donatella Versace, 69, wore her namesake label and channelled old-school Hollywood glamour with a pluming gold strapless dress.

The fashion powerhouse attended the dinner in the midst of New York Fashion Week and made a grand entrance. Her dress featured intricate feather detailing and bursting gold beading on the bodice. The elixir of golden texture embodied a sophistication only Versace could pull off.

Actor Dakota Johnson, 34, channelled ultimate “demure” elegance in a plunging Gucci gown.

The Fifty Shades of Grey star wore a silver encrusted V-neck bodice with a crisp white silk skirt. The actor adorned the ensemble with large dripping pearl earrings and a bronzed smoky eye.

Actor Salma Hayek, 58, wore a sheer black beaded strapless gown with a cylindrical silver neckpiece. Hayek walked the carpet with her husband, Francois-Henri Pinault, 62, the CEO of Kering and son of French billionaire, François Pinault.

Hayek completed her timeless look with a bold red lip, dark smoky eye and an onyx and diamond ring.

American actor Matthew McConaughey, 54, walked the carpet in a charcoal suit with silk lapels and a navy shirt and bowtie.

The Interstellar star attended the benefit with his wife, Camila Alves McConaughey, 41, who wore a turtle-necked sequinned black gown. His Interstellar co-star, Jessica Chastain, was also in attendance.

Chastain, 47, wore a Gucci seafoam sequinned V-neck gown. The shimmering dress perfectly complemented the star’s bold red hair that she wore straight with minimal make-up.

British actor Naomi Watts, 55, wore a white pleated peplum gown with bow-waist detailing. The King Kong star’s strapless gown embodied the “demure” trend through its soft crinkled cotton and crisp white finish.

The star completed her pared-back look with tousled beach waves and a pink nude lip.