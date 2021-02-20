Kim Kardashian West files for divorce: Her and Kanye’s best style moments as a couple

Rumours have swirled for months and now Kim Kardashian West has filed for divorce from Kanye West after seven years of marriage. Court records in Los Angeles have revealed Kardashian West officially started proceedings to split from her rapper husband on Friday – although so far neither party has publicly commented.

US showbiz website TMZ reported the split was ‘amicable’ and said Kardashian West and West are asking for joint custody of their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, but it looks like the days of the couple’s epic dual red carpet appearances are over.

Here, we look back at their best fashion moments over the years…

Met Gala 2013

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attends the ‘Punk’: Chaos to Couture’ Costume Institute Benefit Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum in New York. (PA Archive)

Kim might want to forget this particular outing (she later revealed she cried on the way home after her floral gown was compared to, among other things, Mrs Doubtfire and sofa fabric), but it will go down in history as one of the most talked-about appearances in Met Gala history, with the couple both dressed by Givenchy.

Met Gala 2014

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arriving at the Met Gala event at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, USA. (PA Archive)

No wonder Kim wanted to play it safe the following year, enlisting Lanvin’s Alber Elbaz to create a custom petrol-blue strapless gown for the James Charles-themed event. Kanye, also dressed by Lanvin, looked dapper in black tuxedo with tails.

GQ Awards 2014

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West arrive at the GQ Men of the Year Awards at the Royal Opera House, London. (PA Archive)

Looking every inch the bombshell, Kim showed her support for British fashion when in London to attend the GQ Awards 2014, pouring her famous curves into an Atsuko Kudo black latex bodysuit topped with a crystal-embellished skirt by couture duo Ralph and Russo.

Kanye opted for a more laid-back look, wearing a navy double-breasted jacket open over a black vest and trousers.

MTV Awards 2016

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arriving at the MTV Video Music Awards 2016, Madison Square Garden, New York City. (PA Archive)

The couple went monochrome at the MTV Video Music Awards 2016 – Kanye in a white T-shirt, skinny jeans and chunky lace-up boots, while Kim revealed that she dug this ruched vintage Galliano dress out of her wardrobe at the last minute when she decided she wanted a more casual look for the event.

Met Gala 2019

Kim Kardashian-West and Kanye West attending the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2019 in New York, USA. (PA Archive)

Kim’s most controversial Met Gala outfit was in 2019, when she persuaded French designer Thierry Mugler to come out of retirement to design this eye-popping flesh-toned corset dress with crystal drip detailing.

While no one could argue against the creativity behind the garment, some fans were unhappy about the incredibly tight corset Kim wore underneath, saying that it promoted an unrealistic body image.

Kanye seemed happy to let his wife have the spotlight on this occasion, the rapper donning a simple zip-up jacket by US brand Dickies that retailed for less than £50, along with black trousers and Yeezy combat boots.

Vanity Fair party 2020

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, California, USA. (PA Archive)