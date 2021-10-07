Kristen Stewart’s biggest fashion moments ahead of the UK premiere of Spencer

Kristen Stewart is set to walk the red carpet for her long-awaited biopic of Diana, Princess of Wales.

Spencer tells the story of a weekend in the early 1990s when Diana joined the royal family for Christmas, and is having its UK premiere at the BFI London Film Festival ahead of its UK and Ireland release on November 5.

Now 31 years old, Stewart has been on our screens for decades – starring in Panic Room with Jodie Foster in 2002, and taking the lead role in the Twilight series when she was a teenager.

This means we’ve seen Stewart’s style evolve on the red carpet, and she’s given us some major looks along the way…

(Ian West/PA)

Stewart’s early style was dominated by kicky minidresses, comfortable trainers and mussed-up hair. This outfit at the 2009 MTV Movie Awards is a perfect example of this: an edgy red Chanel dress with well-worn Converse sneakers.

Kristen Stewart attending the 71st Cannes Film Festival (Alamy/PA)

It would seem like Stewart has a long-time aversion to wearing heels – she famously protested the Cannes Film Festival’s dress code in 2018 by taking off her Louboutins on the red carpet and going barefoot.

Kristen Stewart arriving for the Orange British Academy Film Awards, at The Royal Opera House, London (Ian West/PA)

Stewart is a brand ambassador for Chanel and her relationship with the fashion house has run for years. For the 2010 Baftas she donned a cream embellished dress with matching shoes – a classic and elegant outfit, but we’re not sure it’s something we’d see Stewart in today.

(PA)

In a rare departure from Chanel, Stewart wore Balmain to the 2011 MTV Movie Awards. It’s a classic look straight out of the Stewart playbook: mini, strapless, with an edge thanks to the safety pins – although this time, she’s swapped her trainers for heels.

(Ian West/PA)

Proving she was in on the nearly-naked trend before it flooded the red carpet, Stewart wore a black lacy Marchesa gown to the London premiere of Snow White And The Huntsman in 2012 – complete with illusion netting and interesting cut-outs.

(Ian West/PA)

While her style tends to have punk rock elements – making her the perfect casting choice for Joan Jett in The Runaways – Stewart can still keep things elegant on the red carpet. Just take her look for the 2013 Oscars – a blush Reem Acra gown with tulle accents and a subtle floral pattern.

(Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Stewart chopped off her signature tousled locks in the mid-2010s, heralding a more experimental era in her style. She often shows off her fashion chops on the steps of the annual Met Gala – for the 2019 event, she wore a sparkling monochrome Chanel outfit, paying tribute to David Bowie with orange and blonde streaks in her hair.

(Ian West/PA)

In recent years, we’re much more likely to see Stewart in a perfectly tailored suit than a minidress – although her relationship with Chanel is still going strong. For a 2019 screening of her film Seberg, she wore a berry-coloured Chanel two-piece, modernised with accent cuffs and nothing underneath.