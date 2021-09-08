Kylie Jenner’s cutest twinning moments with daughter Stormi, as she announces second pregnancy

Kylie Jenner has announced she’s expecting her second child with rapper Travis Scott. The 24-year-old shared the news by posting a video on Instagram.

In the 90-second clip, mum Kris Jenner is emotional as she’s told of the impending arrival of her 11th grandchild, while sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe have all posted supportive messages on the Instagram post, which has already been viewed more than 58 million times.

Jenner, who gave birth to daughter Stormi Webster in 2018, kept her first pregnancy secret until after the birth, but she hasn’t shied away from sharing many an adorable ‘mummy and me’ matching outfit ever since…

The designer pram

Technically, Jenner is twinning with her pram in this picture – a Fendi pram that cost around £9,000 – but it’s an epic look nonetheless, and we like to think the then-two-month-old Stormi was also clad in a Fendi babygrow, while snoozing in her stroller.

Khaki cuties

In a post wishing happy birthday to Jenner’s nieces North and Penelope, mum and baby were pictured in safari-inspired khaki shorts, with Stormi nestled in a matching Gucci baby carrier.

Party princesses

Surrounded by pink heart-shaped balloons, mum and daughter were in celebration mode with their party dresses. Stormi’s hologram-trim Adidas trainers even matched her metallic dress.

Butterfly twins

In another pastel pink moment in 2018, the pair dressed as butterflies, complete with huge pink wings and a matching hair clip for Stormi.

Weather girls

In a costume inspired by Stormi Webster’s name, mum and daughter dressed up as ‘stormy weather’, with Jenner in a fluffy cloud dress and Stormi in a gold lightning outfit.

In flight fashion

Preparing to board a private jet, the duo looked cute and comfy in pale grey wool loungewear sets and bright beanie hats.

Going green

Holidaying somewhere hot in early 2019, mum and baby twinned with their swimwear, Jenner in a neon green bikini and Stormi in a swimsuit.

Tie dye twosome

Rocking the tie dye trend, Jenner donned a sleeveless bodycon dress while Stormi’s matching frock came with arm warmers.

Ski bunnies

On Stormi’s first ski trip, mum and baby went monochrome in white ski suits with black accessories.

Custom creations

Getting into the festive fashion spirit, for Christmas 2019, mother and daughter wore emerald green dresses custom made by British fashion house Ralph and Russo.

Halloween queens

For a spooky cookie baking session last year, the pair donned matching Snoopy Halloween pyjamas covered with pumpkins.