Kylie Minogue’s incredible fashion evolution, as her Las Vegas residency starts

Kylie Minogue will take to the stage on November 3 for the beginning of her Las Vegas residency.

Minogue, 55, will be the first headliner for new nightclub Voltaire at The Venetian Resort.

The Padam Padam hitmaker has promised fans the experience will “more than just a residency”.

Bursting onto the scene as Charlene in Aussie soap Neighbours back in 1986, it wasn’t long before Minogue established herself as a fully-fledged pop star.

In honour of Minogue’s upcoming US residency, we’ve taken a look back at her fashion evolution – from puffy shirts to tiny gold hot pants and sleek red gowns…

The early years

Minogue’s career began in the Eighties, and her style really was the epitome of this era. As Charlene, she had a wholesome ‘good-girl’ image, with a style to match.

The newbie actor rocked a whole lot of fluffy hair, puffy shirts, and cheesy grins. While we still see a lot of Minogue’s mega-watt smile today, her outfits have come a long way.

A pop star is born

By the late Eighties and early Nineties, Minogue’s pop career was well underway, and she started slowly shedding her innocent image – with the help of some edgier clothes.

Her style choices became increasingly skin-tight and revealing, tapping into Nineties trends – including spaghetti straps and animal prints.

The road to mega stardom

It was when Minogue became a card-carrying, world-famous pop star that she really came into her own fashion-wise. ‘Low-key’ wasn’t something she was ever accused of, instead opting for figure-hugging and skimpy clothing, both on stage and off.

As her star continued to rise, Minogue’s colour palette largely revolved around glitzy golds and silvers, which went well with her new nickname, ‘the princess of pop’.

Minogue reportedly had her pert behind insured for almost £3 million, and her fashion choices of the time often made sure it was well displayed.

A little later came what was, unofficially, known as ‘the sheer years’, as Minogue proved herself a particular fan of see-through clothing.

Keeping it classy

As her career progressed, Minogue began to show us a sophisticated side to her fashion, without losing her sense of personal style.

The pop star became a particular fan of dresses that nipped in her waist – a good style tip for more petite women (Minogue is 5ft) who want to wear longer dresses without looking swamped.

She’s a firm fan of rocking a sleek red gown, and never let go of her love of all things sparkly – often still opting for gold and silver embellishments on her dresses.

Since her Aphrodite album came out in 2010, another of her fail-safe looks has been gorgeous Grecian-inspired gowns.

Smart and fun

Minogue’s style shows she’s always up for trying new things – such as this smart tailored look in one of her favourite colours: gold.

Tailoring has become a big part of Minogue’s aesthetic – often given a bit of an edge with interesting details such as racy cut-outs or unusual materials.

Minogue’s looking better than ever – and you’ve got to respect her style for continuing to be bold and bright.