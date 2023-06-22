Ladies Day at Royal Ascot: History of racing's most glamorous day

The history of Ladies Day at Royal Ascot dates back to the early 18th century when Queen Anne discovered a vast open heath suitable for horse racing.

In 1711, she established the racecourse, and it has since become an annual event attended by the British Royal Family and thousands of spectators from around the world.

One of the key aspects of this prestigious event is Ladies Day, where women dress in elaborate outfits and fancy hats, showcasing their style and creativity. The event has become renowned for its fashion as much as its horseracing, with a multitude of intricate and eye-catching designs gracing the racecourse each year.

The tradition of wearing elaborate hats on Ladies Day is said to have been started by the 19th-century dandy, Beau Brummell. He decreed that men of elegance should wear top hats in the Royal Enclosure and this fashion statement was soon adopted by women too, who began to wear equally extravagant headgear.

As a result, Ladies Day at Royal Ascot has grown into a celebration of both fashion and equestrian excellence. Over the years, Ladies Day has seen many memorable moments and iconic looks. From celebrities and socialites to members of the Royal Family, the event draws attention from fashion enthusiasts and media outlets worldwide.

In recent times, the racecourse has implemented a strict dress code to maintain the elegance and sophistication of the event. This has encouraged attendees to push the boundaries even further with their hat designs and outfits, making Ladies Day a colourful spectacle.

Today, the excitement and anticipation surrounding Ladies Day at Royal Ascot continues to grow, as both fashion and horse racing enthusiasts flock to the event. With its rich history and unique blend of glamour and sporting competition, Ladies Day remains a quintessential part of British culture and a highlight of the summer social calendar.