Lady Kitty Spencer and 5 more of the most opulent celebrity wedding gowns of the year so far

With restrictions still in place for much of the year, it’s not been a particularly bumper time for celebrity weddings.

However, those who have got married have made the most of it by wearing some seriously knockout gowns. Take Lady Kitty Spencer – the daughter of Diana, Princess of Wales’ brother Earl Spencer – who just got married to billionaire fashion tycoon Michael Lewis in an opulent Dolce & Gabbana gown.

Spencer is a global ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana, and the dress was Victorian-inspired with plenty of lace, statement shoulders and a mega train. Celebrities including Pixie Lott and Idris Elba were reportedly at her Italian wedding.

It’s certainly a statement dress, and Spencer isn’t the only celeb to have had fun with bridal fashion this year…

1. Ariana Grande

The popstar kept things low-key for her intimate wedding to Dalton Gomez. The guest list for the ceremony at Ariana Grande’s house in California might have been small, but that didn’t mean she couldn’t still go for a dreamy wedding dress.

Grande wore an outfit by the queen of weddings: Vera Wang. The simple but elegant dress was strapless, backless, made of luxurious silk and paired with a short veil.

2. Gwen Stefani

Gwen Stefani also called upon Vera Wang for her wedding to country music singer Blake Shelton. Stefani wore an ostentatious gown with a structured bodice, tulle cascading from the skirt, and a veil embroidered with her family’s names.

In true popstar style, Stefani changed her outfit for the reception – after all, you need a shorter skirt to dance in (although the jury’s still out on her white stiletto cowboy boots). Wang called this outfit “a gown for FUN”, and Stefani wrote on Instagram: “You need a party dress when u get to marry @blakeshelton”.

3. Lara Stone

Supermodel Lara Stone kept things simple and summery to marry property developer partner David Grievson. She wore a gown by Tephi, a London-based brand she models for.

The embroidered V-neck gown was loose and flowing, with three-quarter length sleeves and a delicate veil.

4. Emma Bunton

Emma Bunton flipped the script on traditional long wedding gowns to marry long-term partner Jade Jones. She wore a white minidress by Miu Miu, with long sheer sleeves and a matching cape.

She even got in on one of the biggest summer footwear trends: heeled thong sandals.

5. Jeannie Mai

American TV presenter Jeannie Mai chose a classic princess gown to marry rapper Jeezy. The Galia Lahav blush-coloured dress featured detailing on the corset, a multi-layered skirt and a 15-foot veil.