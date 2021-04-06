Lena Dunham’s new line and 5 of the best plus-size clothing ranges

Lena Dunham is launching a plus-size clothing collection in collaboration with brand 11 Honoré.

The 34-year-old opened up to The New York Times about not particularly liking terms such as ‘plus’, ‘curve’ and ‘body positive’. She told the newspaper: “The thing that’s complicated about the body positive movement is it can be for the privileged few who have a body that looks the way people want to feel positive. We want curvy bodies that look like Kim Kardashian has been up-sized slightly. We want big beautiful butts and big beautiful breasts and no cellulite and faces that look like you could smack them on to thin women.”

Instead, Dunham writes on Instagram her collection is “about wanting to cultivate a space where the question of whether a plus body will be embraced by the clothes is a non-issue, and the clothes are not demanding that a plus woman hide”.

The MET Gala 2019 – New York

Dunham’s venture into fashion isn’t a huge shock – she often wears experimental outfits from top designers on the red carpet, and has a lot of fun with her style. Who could forget the pink Christopher Kane minidress she wore to the 2019 Met Gala, emblazoned with rubber gloves and the word ‘Rubberist’? She’s even tried her hand at modelling, walking in 16Arlington’s February 2020 London Fashion Week show.

Dunham on the 16Arlington catwalk

There are only five pieces in Dunham’s collection, including a miniskirt and a blazer, and it runs from US sizes 12 to 26 (UK sizes 14 to 30). You can shop the items on the website – 11 Honoré is a US-based brand, but ships to most countries internationally.

If you’re looking for a bit more range, these are some of the best plus-size clothing lines out there…

1. KAI

Founded by London-based fashion and travel blogger Fisayo Longe, KAI is all about cool designs and cutting edge trends.

The brand says: “With a deep passion for women and equality, KAI seeks to create clothing for multi-dimensional women who embrace their femininity in all its various forms. Through clothing, we communicate with women and inspire that extra dose of confidence.”

Clothes run up to UK size 20.

2. Mango

Not all high street brands cater to larger bodies, but Mango is different; its plus-size section offers sizes up to UK 26.

Mango is particularly good for basics, including jeans and T-shirts.

3. Navabi

As Navabi is specifically for plus-size women, it has one of the widest ranges out there. Sizes run up to UK 32, and Navabi often does collaborations with plus-size influencers – including Danielle Vanier and Bethany Rutter.

4. Simply Be

Simply Be puts it best on its website: “Curve is not a trend or a hot topic. It’s not an add-on or an afterthought. It’s at the heart of everything we do. It’s why we exist.”

Offering sizes up to UK 32, Simply Be features different brands – from its own range to labels like Vero Moda and Monsoon – so there’s something for everyone.

5. ASOS Curve

For pure ease, you’ll be hard-pressed to beat ASOS’ plus-size offering. The range is huge, you can filter it for size (going up to UK 32) and style easily, and returns are simple as anything.