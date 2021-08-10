Let these TikTok nail art trends to inspire your summer manicure

Like scrunchies, graphic liner and face-framing hair streaks, over the past few years, it’s safe to say nail art has blown up on social media.

Statement nails are all over our feeds right now, especially on TikTok, where artists can show us exactly how they create their mind-blowing creations, step by meticulous step.

From rhinestones and pearls to glitter and ombre, there’s seemingly no end to the DIY options that are out there; gone are the days of a simple slick of polish.

With nail designs tempting us to book in for a summer manicure ASAP, here are some of the biggest trends on social media to bookmark, save and inspire your next self-care afternoon.

1. Ombre nails

If you’ve been scrolling through TikTok lately, you’ll know that ombre nails are one of the hottest beauty trends right now. The gradient look is achieved by using a sponge to carefully blend together a basecoat colour with a contrasting topcoat.

It’s best to leave this one to the professionals, and if you’re feeling really experimental, you can skip using a different polish shade and opt for glitter for the same effect.

2. Colourful French manicures

Think of this trend like regular French tips, but upgraded. Nail artists across platforms like Instagram and TikTok have been switching out the accent white polish for all kinds of neon hues, putting a fresh twist on the classic manicure technique.

3. Mix and match nails

There’s nothing worse than having to choose between nail art patterns on the salon menu when you’ve got your eye on a couple of different designs.

If you can’t possibly decide between checkerboards and pastel clouds, the mix-and-match trend is the one for you; it’s a mash-up of various styles with a different design on each finger. Basically, you’ll never get bored of your manicure.

4. Negative space

This chic technique incorporates your natural nail into the design, creating a cool and futuristic look that’s great for weddings.

It’s a good step up from a basic manicure if you’re keen to experiment with nail art, but don’t want anything too loud or colourful.

5. Gold cuticles

One for minimalists, colourful cuticles are a new way to show off your clean and manicured nail beds.

As you might imagine, the trend involves painting a metallic stripe on the curve of the cuticle, while leaving the rest of the nail bare.

6. Smiley faces

Thanks to brands like Ganni and Moschino, smiley face fashion is trending at the moment, and the cheerful vibe has extended to our nails, too.

In fact, according to a recent Pinterest trend reports, smiley-face nails are one of this year’s breakout beauty trends, with searches for the joyful manis firmly on the rise.

7. Velvet nails

Textured nails aren’t just for the festive season. Mixing together metallic polish and finely milled glitter creates a sparkly velvet effect that looks amazing when it catches that late summer afternoon light.

8. Tortoiseshell nails

If you’re the type of organised beauty fan who likes to match your nails with your outfit, you’ll want to pair this manicure with your tortoiseshell sunglasses.

The marbled nail design uses an array of caramel and brown shades to achieve the speckled tortie look. Manicurists then pile on the topcoat to give the look a sophisticated, glassy effect.